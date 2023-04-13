Spike in single adults seeking shelter in Dublin as city’s homeless crisis worsens

The number of people seeking emergency accommodation in Dublin is increasing

As the latest homeless figures decrease nationally, Dublin is going the “other direction” with a spike in single people presenting to shelters.

In January, there were 8,523 people in emergency accommodation in Dublin, according to the latest report from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE).

That represents 127 more households in emergency accommodation in the city when compared to the previous month, with 147 more individuals.

This reflects an increase in both families and single adults entering homelessness, but predominantly single adults.

Mary Hayes, Chief Executive of the DRHE, said while there was a “slight decrease in homelessness nationally, Dublin went the other direction”.

She said there is a “strong trend” of single people presenting into homelessness, with the number now “in excess of 4,000 in the Dublin region”.

As of the end of January, there have been 200 families in emergency accommodation for more than two years in Dublin, and 311 families in emergency accommodation for between six and 12 months.

Ms Hayes said when an acquisition is possible under the tenant-in-situ scheme, the “absolute priority is for larger families”.

According to the DRHE report, the main driver of homelessness for families is overcrowding, family breakdown and notice of eviction.

Addressing Dublin City Council’s housing committee, Ms Hayes said there is a “continuous issue” of people not being able to find affordable accommodation to exit emergency shelters.

“When there are more people going in than going out, what we have is a banking up of people within emergency accommodation. That is where we are seeing the numbers rising,” she said.

The number of single adults presenting as homeless and using emergency accommodation for the first time was 162 in January. This is an increase of five from the previous month.

Of those, 55pc were Irish, 22pc were of EU nationality and 22pc were non EU. The main driver of homelessness amongst single adults was relationship breakdown, followed by notice of eviction.

Ms Hayes urged those on the verge of homelessness to “contact your local authority early”.

“It is critical that you contact your local authority… It is not enough to contact an NGO because a local authority needs to make a referral to the tenant-in-situ team to explore whether that is a possibility,” she said.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive is provided by Dublin City Council as the lead statutory local authority in response to homelessness in Dublin.

It adopts a shared service across South Dublin County Council, Fingal County Council and Dún-Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.