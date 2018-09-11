Spending on education in Ireland has not kept up with the rising number of students, according to the international think-tank, the OECD.

Spending on education has not kept up with rising number of students - OECD

Most countries in the developed world are spending more per student than at the start of the financial crisis, but Ireland is one of the small number that is not.

Spending per student in Ireland from primary to third-level was only around the OECD average in 2015. It was much less for early childhood education.

Meanwhile Irish teachers are paid much more than the OECD average, according to the report.

The figures are contained in the annual OECD Education at a Glance, which compares education systems in more than 40 countries, using a range of different measures including spending, teacher salaries, and class size and student achievement.

To even out differences and allow for real comparisons between countries, the OECD converts expenditure and salary figures into purchasing power.

The report bases its spending comparisons on 2015 figures and, while there has been some improvement in Ireland since then, there would be no dramatic change to its relative position.

Between 2010 and 2015, spending per student at primary and post-primary levels dropped by an average 22pc, while at third-level the fall was 29pc. While spending was being cut the number of students was also rising

The 2015 spend per student works out at about €7,128 at primary level, €8,696 at post-primary level and €8,383 at third-level.

In Ireland, teacher starting salaries of around the equivalent of €29,200, compared with an international average of €27,444.

And, after 15 years experience, an Irish teacher’s salary of the equivalent of more than €51,000 compared with an OECD average of €38,000-€41,200. The salary comparisons are based on figures for 2017.

And, although Irish teachers spend more time in the classroom, their overall contract is for far less than half the international average.

Primary teachers in Ireland spend 910 hours a year in the classroom, well ahead of the international average of 778. But, on average, primary teachers elsewhere are contracted for a total of about 1,630 hours, to include non-teaching duties.

At second level, teachers in Ireland spend 722 hours a year in the classroom, compared with 655-701 internationally, but less than half the 1,640 hours for which the average OECD counterpart is contracted.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) hit out at the fact that, in Ireland, the lowest level of investment remains in the primary education system. It noted that on class sizes, Irish primary school teachers continued teach more students than in other countries with an average class size of 25 compared with the EU average of 20, as seen in countries such as Germany and Spain.

INTO General Secretary Sheila Nunan said the report “confirms what we already know - Irish primary school education is underfunded, understaffed and undervalued by the Irish Government. Class sizes remain five pupils above the EU average, our primary school teachers more hours than those in other countries and funding has failed to keep pace with these changes in the last number of years.”

“Irish primary education remains in dire need of a budget boost and every member of the INTO will be making the case to politicians in the run up to Budget 2019.”

Online Editors