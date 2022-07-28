| 12.8°C Dublin

‘Speeding cars, I’m gunning for you – and I’ve got an itchy trigger finger’

The bank holiday is coming up fast, and so are most Irish cars – so our heroine got herself a speed gun

Mary McCarthy and her son Ari with their speed gun and green loudhailer
Mary McCarthy

Hitting people in the pocket has always been an effective way to change public behaviour, so heftier fines and extra speed cameras ought to slow dangerous drivers down – so long as they believe that they’re likely to get caught.

It’s easy to change a speed limit, trickier to change behaviour – and I can state with confidence that many drivers drive too fast when they feel they’re not being observed.

