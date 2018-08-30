Speculation mounts as shop which sold winning €4.7m Lotto ticket revealed

A lucky punter has a Co Meath shop to thank as they have now become Ireland's newest millionaire.

The winning €4.7m Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in Londis in Summerhill village.

They will pocket €4,770,305 after their numbers were chosen in the Lotto Jackpot.

The winning numbers are 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus was 7.

Owner of the winning Londis shop, Garret Jordan, said that Lotto fever is gripping the 700 residents of the small village of Summerhill as speculation mounted as to the identity of the lucky winner.

“The whole village is absolutely gripped by the win, there is great excitement and everyone is praying that the winner is local. We have been absolutely inundated with customers this morning who are checking their tickets in the hope that they’ve scooped the jackpot prize. There is a real party atmosphere so we’ll be enjoying the celebrations for the next few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, another person has netted €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

It has been revealed that their winning ticket was bought online.

Their winning numbers are 8, 19, 30, 33, 36, 47 and the bonus is 31.

