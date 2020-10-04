Speculation around further Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ahead of NPHET meeting

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this afternoon against a background of rising Covid cases and a fear of increased restrictions.

The disclosure will fuel speculation that the whole country could move to Level 3 restrictions, although no such decision has been taken.

Much will depend on the infection and hospitalisation figures to be released later this evening.

A letter is expected to go to Government in the wake of the unusual Sunday meeting of the NPHET team.

While highly-plaed sources caution against expecting the communication to automatically contain any recommendation — a letter last Thursday contained stand-still advice — if there were to be new measures proposed, then the Government would act tomorrow.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said on Third Week on RTE radio 1 this Sunday lunchtime: 'It is very difficult and tough on people. But as a Government we have to stand ready -- that if we receive further recommendations from NPHET, then we will be examining those swiftly.”

If any requests for additional restrictions were to emanate from today’s meeting, it will go to an oversight committee headed by the country’s top civil servant, Martin Fraser, to consider wider societal and economic impacts.

Both would next be considered the the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid. An incorporeal Cabinet meeting could then rubber-stamp any proposals.

Mr McGrath said he sincerely hoped further restrictions would not be necessary. "But I think we have to be straight with people. The numbers are deeply concerning and the current trend that we are witnessing is not sustainable,” he declared.

"I know that people are weary. We are all weary. Everyone has paid a price in terms of their own personal liberty. Many have paid a very significant economic price because of the restrictions that we have had to impose, and the overall economic impact of Covid-19.

"But we need to get on top of this and we need to do more. We all need to ask ourselves what more can we do to adhere to the public health advice, which we all know at this stage.

"It is very difficult and tough on people, but as a Government we have to stand ready that if we receive further recommendations from NPHET, then we will be examining those swiftly.”

Online Editors