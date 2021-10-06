‘Spectators wouldn’t be back at sports if not for the vaccine roll-out’ – minister hits out at Callum Robinson’s Covid-19 vaccine stance

Sports Minister Jack Chambers has hit out at comments made by Irish soccer international Callum Robinson after he said he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr Chambers said the footballer’s stance on vaccines is concerning and argued that sports stars should use their considerable influence to encourage the public to take the vaccine.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Drivetime, Mr Chambers said: “I am concerned and that’s why it would be much more positive to see sporting role models show leadership and speak positively about the vaccination roll-out and the huge benefits it has brought themselves, as people living in communities, but also the sporting system.

“The sporting system wouldn’t be back with the level of spectators we’re seeing, with the level of participation we’re currently seeing without the success of the vaccination roll-out. That applies for here and across Europe,” he added.

Mr Chambers said it would be helpful if public health professionals who work with professional clubs engaged with players privately to get a better understanding as to why some are refusing to take the vaccine.

It a statement released yesterday, Robinson admitted he is one of the Ireland players who have declined to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The West Brom player missed games last November and last month because of positive Covid-19 tests, yet that has not affected his stance on not taking the jab – although he has refused to rule out doing so in the future.

“Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated, no.

“I know as you said there are managers and people that will want you to do it which is right in their way, the way they think but everyone has their choice and what they want to do.

"I wouldn’t force people to do it, it’s your choice and your body. If things change and I want to get vaccinated I will do it but at this moment in time I haven’t made that decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has said he would prefer if all of his squad were double vaccinated as it’s the most “sensible” and “safest” course of action but said it would be “radical and complex” to exclude players who took the opposite view.