Spectacular light show stuns 45,000 revellers as 2020 arrives with a bang - and a big party

Some 45,000 people lined the banks of the Liffey for the annual New Year's Festival to bid farewell to a tumultuous 2019 and ring in 2020.

Meteoric images of hurtling comets, shooting stars and spiralling galaxies shone on the backdrop of the Custom House, as a 20-piece orchestra floated along the shimmering Liffey on a purpose-built multi-level stage.

Aqua beams, lasers and a pyrotechnic show illuminated the night sky for the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment.

Walking On Cars headlined the countdown concert to 2020 which saw thousands of music fans celebrate.

Earlier, a matinee performance of the light show allowed children to enjoy the festivities and their own early countdown - and still be tucked up in bed by midnight.

Members of the public take in the matinee light show. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

There was a carnival atmosphere as children sat on their parents' shoulders to watch as a choreographed celestial display was mapped on to the walls and buildings along the river.

Some 24,000 kilowatts of power, 80 searchlight beams, 60 lasers, over 6km of cable and more than 500 lights in total were used for the festival's "solar symphony".

Tony Rock's shoulders served as the lofty perch from which his four-year-old granddaughter Serena enjoyed the show.

Mr Rock, from Clonsilla in Dublin, said he was taken aback by the free show put on for children. "It was fabulous today. It was great for the kids," he said. "It's a great alternative for them to come in that bit early and enjoy the entertainment. The lights and the city look fantastic. They've done a great job.

Carla Frias (13) and her sister Alejandra (17), from Madrid. Photo: Arthur Carron

"I look forward to ringing in the New Year, hoping for security and health and maybe a little bit of a more balanced society with a bit of forward thinking from the Government in that regard - to bring those who have less into the fold a bit more and make our society that bit more equal."

Ireland was among the 24th group of regions to ring in the New Year along with countries like the UK, Iceland and Senegal.

Samoa, Kiribati and Christmas Island were the first, 14 hours ahead of us, while much of the US Minor Outlying Islands area was last of all, another 12 hours behind. Spain's New Year falls an hour before ours, but it was an opportunity for Carla Frias (13) and her family for a double celebration.

In a Spanish tradition, at 11pm, when the clocks struck midnight in her native country, Carla ate 12 grapes with her mother Laura, sister Alexandra (17) and father Txomin.

Georgina Robinson (6), from Belfast, celebrating New Year’s Eve at CHQ Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

The family then enjoyed New Year's Eve Irish-style on the banks of the Liffey, something Carla said exceeded her expectations. "Ireland is really beautiful. It's so green and everyone is so friendly. It's all so well decorated," she said.

"We saw videos on YouTube and the festival looked so much fun. With all of the lights and everything, it looked like a great party.

"It has been better than our expectations. The weather has been amazing. We thought it was going to rain, but it didn't."

According to Fáilte Ireland, which along with Dublin City Council organised the festival, the event is estimated to have generated in excess of €10m for the Irish economy.

"To ring in the New Year in the streets of Dublin, that will generate approximately €10m for the local economy," Fáilte Ireland's head of festivals, Ciara Sugrue, said.

A surfer enjoying the final sunset of 2019 over the Atlantic Ocean at Carrownisky Strand, near Louisburgh, Co Mayo. Photo: Naoise Culhane

"Festivals and events like this are crucial to the tourism sector and it gives a great opportunity for Dublin to be showcased, not only for New Years, but as a destination to visit all year round."

