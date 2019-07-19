SPECIALIST gardai have seized four firearms and more than €1m worth of drugs during separate organised crime operations in Dublin.

Specialist gardai seize firearms and more than €1m worth of drugs in separate Dublin raids

Two of the semi-automatic pistols were seized by gardai as part of a major investigation into criminals involved in the ongoing Drogheda feud.

A vehicle was stopped this afternoon near the Main Street in Tallaght by armed officers and a man, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested by members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

During a search of the vehicle two firearms were recovered, and the suspect, who is from Drogheda in Co Louth, is currently being held at a south Dublin garda station.

During a follow up search of a house in Drogheda drugs with an estimated street value of €40,000 were seized.

A senior source told Independent.ie that detectives are satisfied the two weapons recovered were linked to the ongoing Drogheda feud which has seen a number of murder attempts and violent incidents.

It is believed a weapons hand-over had taken place, or was about to take place, when gardai swooped on the criminal.

In a separate operation yesterday DOCB detectives targeting organised crime in the Tallaght area seized two semi-automatic handguns along with €1m worth of drugs.

A female was arrested after gardai searched a premises in the south Dublin suburb.

This operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting an organised crime gang in the Tallaght area.

