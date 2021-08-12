Specialist gardaí carrying out major sexual abuse investigation into Dublin politician 

Specialist gardaí are carrying out a major sexual abuse investigation into a Dublin politician, Independent.ie can reveal.

The case is being investigated by officers from the Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) at Store Street Garda Station who probe sexual crimes.

The well-known politician has been interviewed by gardai but not arrested as part of the investigation which has been ongoing for around two months.

Gardaí are investigating allegations by two young males that they were attacked in a car by the politician.

The allegations are being treated as “credible” at this time and relate to alleged incidents in Dublin city centre earlier this year.

“Gardai have spoken to this individual and he has been asked to give an account of what has been alleged,” a senior source told Independent.ie.

“There is a lot more work to be done on this case,” the source added.



