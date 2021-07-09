Special tributes to be paid at funeral of teen Thomas ‘Tom’ Healy who was killed in Killarney crash

SPECIAL tributes will be paid tomorrow to a Kerry teen who died in an horrific accident along one of Killarney's best-known tourist routes.

The Requiem Mass of Thomas Healy (14) will be held privately at 11am on Saturday because of Covid-19 guidelines but neighbours, school friends and sports club colleagues will pay special socially-distanced tributes along the funeral route to the Beaufort teen.

Prayers will also be offered for the recovery of the teen's 14-year-old friend who suffered critical injuries in the accident.

The tragedy occurred when a 25-year-old Toyota car was involved in a single vehicle collision on Killarney's Ross Road at 1am on Wednesday.

The deceased was the driver of the vehicle involved which apparently spun out of control and struck a tree.

Separate Garda and Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigations are now underway into the incident.

The vehicle involved had come to the attention of Gardaí minutes before the fatal collision.

Guards of honour will be in place tomorrow as the teen is brought from his family home at the Gap of Dunloe to St Mary's Church in Beaufort and then to Churchtown cemetery.

The teen is the son of well-known Kerry musician, Ger Healy, who is known locally as 'The Singing Jarvey'.

His older brother is London-based musician Jack Patrick Healy.

The deceased is also distantly related to Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

He is survived by his parents, Ger and Julie, his brothers, Jack, Danny and Michael as well as his extended family.

The teen was also deeply involved in sport and played with Beaufort GAA, Killarney Athletic AFC and Intermediate School Killorglin.

He was considered locally as an exceptional underage football talent. Michael Healy-Rae said the entire community was totally devastated by the tragedy.

"Thomas was a wonderful young man and a very talented footballer," he said.

"All we are asking people now is to pray for the family that they may have the strength to get through this."

Mr Healy-Rae said the local Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort and Killarney communities are extremely tightknit and are now doing everything they can to support the grieving family.

Ger Healy is a first cousin of Mr Healy-Rae.