Special powers to be given to Public Accounts Committee to probe RTÉ Tubridy scandal

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are not invited before the PAC yet, it is understood.

Special powers are to be given to the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to allow TDs to probe the RTÉ scandal over hidden payments to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The powerful committee will invite all members of the RTÉ Executive Board since 2017, as well as current, past and acting directors general.

The head of commercial, the chief financial officer, head of audit risk, and head of legal will also be invited, as well as a top civil servant from the Department of Media.

TDs agreed today it would be “extremely damaging” if Dee Forbes, whose resignation from RTÉ was formally announced today, did not attend.

There is also “significant frustration” at her resignation, which deemed her to be a “private citizen” and not mandated to appear before an Oireachtas committee.

In a private meeting today, TDs agreed to invite RTÉ chiefs on Thursday under a special Dáil standing order that would enhance the scope of powers available to politicians.

The Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight, which meets tomorrow, will now have to sign off on these special powers, which are granted on a case-by-case basis.

The meeting on Thursday will now be granted these special powers to fully probe the extent of the €345,000 that was previously undeclared to the public and Oireachtas.

The Comptroller & Auditor General told TDs that RTÉ gets €200m in public funds.

"Hopefully Dee Forbes and other relevant board members and departmental officials will use the opportunity to clarify what was known by whom and when and how extensive the practice was,” said FF TD Cormac Devlin.

“There is palpable public disquiet about this controversy and there is a real danger if it continues unabated it will be very damaging to RTÉ’s standing within Irish society.”

“It’s important that the meeting stays focused on the key issues – the entirety of the €345,000 and not just the amounts that were subject to the Renault sponsorship,” said Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy.

“It’s also important to hear from RTÉ what they knew when they last appeared before the Public Accounts Committee and how the committee was given information that was incorrect.”

Meanwhile, a second Oireachtas Committee is also set to probe the scandal, with Fianna Fáil Senator Shane Cassells calling for the hearing to be broadcast on the RTÉ News Now channel.

“Given the level of public interest in RTÉ’s appearance in front of our Media Committee on Wednesday, I suggest RTÉ cover the meeting live on their news channels so that their own irate staff and wider public can hear the answers to the questions so many of us want answered,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it would be “sensible” for other top-earning RTÉ stars to clarify how much they were being paid by the State broadcaster.

Presenters Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, Brendan O’Connor and Miriam O’Callaghan today outlined on air the details of their salaries.

The Taoiseach has now suggested other top 10 earners at RTÉ should now do the same.

Mr Varadkar said he believed things were done “wrong” at the broadcaster but said he still had confidence in it.