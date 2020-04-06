Special Olympics Ireland cancels its annual collection day due to coronavirus pandemic

22/03/2019 Special Olympic athletes Alan Power from Knocklyon & Mark Claffey from Blackrock during a return by Team Ireland at Dublin Airport who competed at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi with a haul of 86 medals. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Green Army: Team Ireland is led out by Sports Minister Shane Ross during the Special Olympic World Games 2019 opening ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sportsfile

Special Olympics Ireland has cancelled its annual collection day, due to take place on Friday April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraiser accounts for a third of the organisation’s collected income annually and the decision to cancel the event was an “easy” one according to CEO Matt English.

“Whilst this was a tough decision for the charity from a financial aspect, it was an easy one when we thought about the health and well-being of our volunteers,” he said.

He thanked volunteers across the country.

Winners: Team Ireland's seven-a-side squad and coaches show off their bronze medals. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Winners: Team Ireland's seven-a-side squad and coaches show off their bronze medals. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“We want to sincerely thank the volunteers, companies, community groups and schools who had already committed to supporting this important fundraising day.

“Safeguarding the health of our athletes, staff, volunteers and supporters continues to be our priority and we wish them well during these challenging times,” said Mr English.

Special Olympics Ireland supports nearly 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across Ireland. Whilst the network of community based Special Olympics Clubs are currently closed, however, the charity is working on “creative ways” to engage with its athletes.

Some volunteers and clubs have began providing online exercise classed in a bid to connect virtually.

The organisation also extended its “praise and thanks” to frontline healthcare workers “for their bravery and dedication in continuing to provide essential services”.

