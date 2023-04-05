Special Garda operation to take aim at sex predators in the army

A special operation targeting potential sexual predators within the Defence Forces has been established after it emerged gardaí have 26 complaints of sex assaults on record.

Gardaí are reviewing cases to ensure they were investigated properly: some of the cases date to the early 1960s. All of these cases are either under investigation or are old cases under review.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also said he expects more complainants to come forward.

The operation, led by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, has been welcomed by the military.

It follows a report by an independent review group (IRG) that found the army “barely tolerates women”. It uncovered a “discernible pattern of rape and sexual assault”.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Mr Harris said the national operation had been set up to deal with complaints from serving and retired members.

“We have the necessary skills in each of our divisions to deal with such complaints,” he said.

“We want to have a national oversight in terms of progress of those investigations, but also sharing information, we have to take into account that victims may have been victimised, attacked on a number of occasions.

“But we also have to take into account that there may be predators out there and we want to make sure that if individuals are accused of multiple offences, that we gather all the evidence and report that to the DPP. So there is a need for national co-ordination in terms of addressing this issue.”

Mr Harris told reporters that the operation would be co-ordinated by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau. He encouraged victims to come forward. Asked how many complaints gardaí are dealing with, he said: “Within our records, there are 26.”

The Garda Commissioner confirmed that some of these date back to the early 1960s. He added that more complaints are expected.

Mr Harris said he wanted to ensure previous incidents were properly investigated.

“We were in discussions in terms of military authorities prior to the IRG report and this seems, on both our parts, a prudent action for us to take in terms of being ready to receive complaints of serious sexual assault.”

A military spokesperson said: “The Defence Forces welcomes this new operation set up by An Garda Síochána and fully supports this initiative.

“The Defence Forces Military Police Corps stand ready to assist An Garda Síochána if required at any stage.”

A review group was launched last year after the RTÉ radio documentary, Women of Honour, aired. The documentary focused on abuse within the armed forces.

The review group made a series of recommendations, including establishing a full statutory inquiry into the controversy.

It also found that incidents of bullying and rape were covered up, and that no sexual harassment cases were officially recorded through the formal complaints process between 2019 and 2021.