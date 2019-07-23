A Dublin taxi driver had a very special delivery in the back of his own car yesterday morning.

Special delivery – Dublin taxi driver 'in total shock' after his daughter gives birth to baby girl in the back of his car

Declan Scully was rushing his daughter Stacey Whelan to the hospital yesterday morning when she delivered a baby girl in the back of his taxi, reported 98FM.

Having just gotten home from a night shift, he headed to bed in the early hours of Monday morning when his wife Joanne rang him to say that their daughter had gone into labour.

“I had just woke up so I didn’t know what was going on,” Declan told Independent.ie.

Bella-Mae Whelan, born in the back of a Dublin taxi yesterday morning. Credit: Declan Scully/98FM

“Stacey was leaning over the radiator and screaming, but I thought it was just another false flag.”

Declan then took Stacey and her partner Steve in the direction of Holles Street Maternity Hospital, but the early morning traffic was particularly busy.

“When we got to Fairview, she said she needed to push. I didn’t think anything of it and said, ‘Love, go ahead and push’.

“I then got to Connolly and there was about five buses in front of me and I couldn’t get past them.

“I then rang emergency services and the man on the phone kept telling me, ‘Don’t let her go to the bathroom’ when I told him I was at Connolly station. I said, ‘She’s in the back of my car’.”

While an ambulance and midwives were dispatched, it was already too late and just 10 minutes after they left for the hospital, Steve said that he could see the baby’s head.

“I knew then that I had to break a few red lights - and I’ve always wanted to do that,” said Declan with a laugh.

“In fairness, the traffic was very good in letting me through. I was beeping and everyone stopped and let me by.”

Bella-Mae, her mum Stacey Whelan and partner Steve. Credit: Declan Scully/98FM

Having finally arrived at the hospital, Declan raced up the steps to fetch help for his daughter.

“Steve called me after and said ‘Declan, the baby is on the back seat’,” he said.

An ambulance and two midwives dispatched to help Stacey shortly reached the hospital and attended to baby girl Bella-Mae, who was born weighing six pounds three ounces and perfectly healthy.

Bella-May is sister to Lewis, Stacey’s son (4). She's also Declan’s second granddaughter.

“Mother and baby are in perfect form, thank god,” said Declan, from Kilbarrack, Dublin 5.

“I was getting very worried on the way to the hospital because when we started seeing the head, the ambulance man was telling me to be ready to cut the cord with my shoelace,” he added.

He thanked all the staff at Holle Street Maternity Hospital for their help in assisting his daughter with the baby.

“I got to give the baby her first bottle.

“I’m still in total shock and I haven’t really realised what happened. I lay down to sleep last night and I kept waking up and thinking, ‘Did Stacey really have her baby?’” he added.

Online Editors