John McAreavey and wife Tara Brennan christened their son James over the weekend.

Mr McAreavey shared a family picture of the christening on his Instagram, captioning the picture, “Special day”.

Instagram users quickly shared their congratulations to the new parents.

John and Tara welcomed the birth of their son James last December. He announced the news on social media captioning it, “Let the adventures begin James”.

John and Tara were engaged in October 2015 and married in private wedding in September 2016.

John’s first wife Michaela Harte was murdered in their hotel room while on their honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

Speaking previously on the birth of their son, John told the Pat Kenny Show that life has been good to him despite the devastation he has dealt with since Michaela's death.

"I think people, at times, think that when you have suffered the way that I have suffered, that maybe you just have to continue to be clouded by negative energy and you have to live your life a certain way, almost in victim mode, but the reality is that life has been very good to me”, he said.

Speaking recently on a podcast about the murder of his late wife, the Down man said the trauma from her death leaves him worried that Tara will be “taken” from him too.

