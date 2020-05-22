| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Special court for terrorists and gangland criminals at risk due to political impasse

Stock photo Expand

Close

Stock photo

Stock photo

Getty Images

Stock photo

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Non-jury trials of terrorists and gangland criminals may be abolished if a new government is not formed within the next month.

Cabinet was told a new government must be formed if legislation underpinning the Special Criminal Court is to be passed by the Dáil at the end of next month.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan brought a memo to Cabinet seeking permission to renew the Offences Against the State Act by June 30.