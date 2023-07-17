‘Special angel’ – Tributes paid to tragic schoolgirl (11) who died of rare blood condition

Holly’s primary school St Catherine’s Strabane posted news of her death on Saturday.

Tributes have been paid to a Co Tyrone school girl who has died as a result of a rare blood condition.

Holly Gormley (11) from Strabane had been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in February after she had been experiencing bouts of fatigue and unexplained bruising on her body.

The rare condition results in the bone marrow not being able to produce enough blood cells.

After spending months in hospital and requiring constant blood transfusions, the family were told Holly would need a stem cell transplant.

Her parents and brother JD were unfortunately not a match, but had never given up in the search to find a donor.

On Saturday evening, Holly’s school – St Catherine’s PS Strabane – posted a tribute to her, describing her as their “special angel”.

"We remember our precious Year 7 Pupil, Holly. May her gentle soul rest in peace,” they said in a Facebook post.

“We ask everyone to keep Holly, her mummy (Mrs Gormley), her daddy, her brother, her family and the whole school family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"Our precious angel.”

Holy Cross College in the Co Tryone town also paid tribute to Holly.

"We are so sorry to hear about the passing of little Holly Gormley,” they said.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with Holly’s parents, her brother JD, her extended family, her friends and the entire St Catherine’s Primary School community at this extremely sad time.

"May Holly’s gentle soul rest in peace. God bless from everyone at Holy Cross College.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Strabane AFC said the 11-year-old was a “beautiful girl”.

"Holly Gormley, the sister of one of our players has passed away,” they said.

"We as a club find it difficult to express our sympathy and support at the loss of someone so lovely. Strabane Athletic sends our sincere condolences to Holly’s family. Rest in Peace a beautiful girl.”

ABC Childcare, where Holly attended playschool, said she would be “fondly remembered”.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Holly Gormley,” they said.

"Holly came to our playschool and is fondly remembered for her bubbly happy nature and infectious smile.

“Holly Elizabeth Princess Gormley was how she liked to be known back then and we have remembered her introduction with a smile from that day to now.

Holly Gormley

"We offer our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to her parents Gareth and Claire, her brother JD and her wider family and friends.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also shared her condolences with the family.

"Such devastating news. Please keep this family in your prayers. May she rest in peace,” she said.

Derry City and Strabane councillor Jason Barr offered the family his “sincere condolences”.

"So sad. My sincere condolences go to Holly’s family and friends,” he said.

"Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers in the days weeks and months ahead. May your gentle soul rest in peace.”

Earlier this year, multiple fundraising efforts were held in Tyrone and Donegal for the stem cell charity, The Anthony Nolan Trust.

In April, it was reported that Holly’s aunt Geraldine had managed to raise over £11,000 for the charity.

Other events had included ‘An Evening for Holly’ at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane, where local theatre groups and choirs raised money for the haematology and oncology units at Belfast Children’s Hospital.