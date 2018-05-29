'Sparkle and colour' for Ana's funeral to celebrate her life

The family of a young girl found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Dublin last week have asked mourners to wear "sparkle and colour" to her funeral on Thursday.

The family of a young girl found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Dublin last week have asked mourners to wear "sparkle and colour" to her funeral on Thursday.

Ana Kriegel (14) was reported missing two weeks ago. Her body was found three days later in a property in Lucan. A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of the schoolgirl and is due in court on Friday.

Details of Ana's funeral were released by the family yesterday. The service 'celebrating Ana's life' will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm. "Ana loved sparkle and colour," the family said.

"The family wish for the dress code to reflect this. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption Group. A donations box will be available at the crematorium." Ana lived with her family at Newtown Park in Leixlip, Co Kildare. A close friend of the Kriegel family, Catherine Murphy TD, said: "Ana's family are very appreciative of the solidarity that has been expressed by people.

Ana Kriegel

"They have continued to ask for privacy but they are very aware of the high level of support they have been getting. It really matters to them. The feeling of sadness which has covered the whole area has not lifted." The boy charged with Ana's murder, who cannot be named, was accompanied to the special sitting of the Children's Court by his parents and his grandfather last week.

It is alleged that he murdered Ana on the day she was reported missing by her parents. Three days later, after an intensive search, her body was found at the derelict property where she was allegedly murdered.

Irish Independent