Spar to plant 20,000 trees across Ireland to celebrate 60 years of business

Spar retailers, father and son Ray and Nathan Clarke along with the third generation of Clarkes, Jackson (2), celebrating their legacy with Spar in one of the plantation sites in Garristown, Co Dublin. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Spar will plant 20,000 trees across the country this year to mark 60 years of business in Ireland.

As part of its Spar Team Tree initiative, the ubiquitous convenience stores – which have a pine tree as their symbol - will plant trees in six sites across Ireland.

To mark the milestone of ‘Under the Tree since 1963’, Spar has joined forces with the Tree Council of Ireland to identify sites in Sligo, Waterford, Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway.

Three of the six sites have already been planted with native Irish trees, while the remainder will be planted later in the year.

The aim of the sites is to create mature oak woodlands in 100 years’ time.

In addition to the oak saplings, other native species being planted include alder, birch, Scots pine, willow, mountain ash, holly, hawthorn, blackthorn, spindle, aspen, cherry, hazel, whitebeam and elm.

The symbol of the tree has long been associated with Spar, and this native woodland planting is in addition to the supermarket’s sponsorship of National Tree Day for primary schools.

The initiative, run by the Tree Council of Ireland, takes place in October and invites children across Ireland join Team Tree and plant a tree on their school grounds.

Marking the 60th anniversary and the launch of Team Tree were the Clarke Family from Dublin as they also celebrate a legacy of their own.

Father and son Ray and Nathan Clarke opened their first Spar store in Longboat Quay 18 years ago and have since expanded to three other locations.

“It’s lovely to see this lasting legacy being planted here in County Dublin,” Nathan said.

“I look at my parents and my children and the huge role Spar has played in our lives. It’s fitting that on behalf of all the retailers and customers; Spar is giving back to the community and county here in Dublin and across the country in this meaningful and lasting way.

“These native woodlands will be something we can look back on and know we made a difference.”

Chief executive of the Tree Council of Ireland Brendan Fitzsimons said these woodlands are the “gold standard” from an environmental and public appreciation perspective.

“They are vastly more biodiverse than the agricultural land they replace and host a huge variety of plants, animals, insects, fungi and lichens,” he said.

“They also represent endless educational, recreational and research opportunities and leave a rich legacy that can be enjoyed by the generations to come.”

Spar marketing manager Helen Lalor said: “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with the Tree Council of Ireland and the wonderful work they do.

“As we celebrate Spar’s 60th anniversary, it’s entirely fitting that we support this very unique initiative, which will undoubtedly raise much needed awareness and leave a long-lasting reminder of Spar’s Team Tree initiative.”

The planting of these native Irish woodlands is funded by Spar through its National Charity Partner Programme and funds are raised by a donation of sales from selected Spar own brand products.