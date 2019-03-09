Spanish-born teen strangled and mother was 'likely throttled' in murder-suicide

A Spanish-born teenager found dead at a flat in Northern Ireland was strangled, police have said.

A Spanish-born teenager found dead at a flat in Northern Ireland was strangled, police have said.

Allison Marimon-Herrera (15) was one of three people discovered dead this week at a flat in Newry, Co Down, in a murder-suicide which investigators described as unspeakably tragic.

Detectives said there was a "strong possibility" her mother Giselle Marimon-Herrera (37), from Colombia, was also throttled.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "I can confirm that her 15-year-old daughter Allison was strangled."

Police said a 38-year-old man, Giselle Marimon-Herrera's partner, who also lived at the address, died by hanging.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have launched a murder investigation and are not looking for anybody else.

Police received post-mortem examination results yesterday.

Officers went to the flat in Glin Ree Court close to the city centre after a relative reported concerns that they had not been in contact with a family member for days.

The bodies were discovered at about 11am on Thursday after police forced entry.

Supt Murphy added: "This is an unspeakable tragedy."

Ms Marimon-Herrera is originally from Colombia and moved to Northern Ireland four years ago.

She worked in the Newry area.

Her daughter Allison was born in Spain and has lived in Northern Ireland since 2017.

She attended Newry High School.

Supt Murphy said he believes that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning but family members had not been able to contact them since.

Meanwhile, Giselle's devastated father said he is willing to sell his taxi so he can travel to Ireland to "say goodbye" to his daughter and granddaughter.

Parents Fabian Marimon and Elizabeth Herrera last saw their daughter alive when she visited her home city of Barranquilla, Colombia, seven years ago.

Giselle's sister Yadeli said that all the family want now is to be with her.

Supt Murphy hopes that anyone who was in direct contact with the victims or who exchanged messages with them on social media might be able to shed light on how they spent their final moments.

"The exact circumstances of what happened in their home remains the subject of our investigation," he said.

DS Murphy refused to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the deaths but said investigators do not believe anyone else was involved - police are awaiting the results of all the post-mortem examinations.

"I would expect the results to be available to us in the coming days," DS Murphy added.

