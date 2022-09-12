Spanish search for body of Red Hugh O’Donnell remains alive as historian hints at new clue to be revealed today

The search for the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most loved historical heroes who died in Spain in 1602, remains alive.

Spanish archaeologists undertook a major excavation beneath a street between a Santander bank branch and a ladies’ clothes shop in the city of Valladolid in May 2020.

Sadly, O’Donnell’s skeleton, which should have been easily identifiable because he had lost his two big toes to frostbite during a daring escape from Dublin Castle, was not among the 20 bodies recovered.

But a leading Irish historian who specialises in that era is set to reveal an astonishing discovery later today at a commemorative event honouring Red Hugh in Valladolid that could reignite the mystery.

Dr John McCavitt, who has written three books on that era, has discovered a tombstone that could shed further light on the final resting place of Red Hugh, who was at least initially buried at the Chapel of Wonders, at a famous Franciscan monastery in Valladolid.

“What I have come across is an inscription on an early 17th-century tombstone about Red Hugh O’Donnell,” said Mr McCavitt.

Refusing to give away too many details about the tombstone ahead of the main commemoration, he added: “I know where it’s not, and it’s not in Valladolid, but the riddle will be revealed.”

Dr McCavitt is among a large Irish contingent that travelled to Valladolid over the weekend to celebrate the life and legacy of Red Hugh and the historical links between Ireland and Spain.

Later today an Irish-Spanish commemorative group will re-enact Red Hugh’s funeral through the streets of Valladolid. Up to 50 Irish people made the journey, including many Irish ex-pats who travelled from Madrid and the Basque region of Spain.

The commemoration was organised by Carlos Burgos, the president of the Spanish-Irish Association. He also co-ordinated the dig for Red Hugh’s remains and found he was fielding calls from media worldwide, such was the fascination in the Irish hero.

The Spanish media has been captivated by the search for the chieftain’s remains and he has been variously described as the “El Cid” or “William Wallace” of Ireland.

Red Hugh’s enduring popularity is understandable, historians say. He masterminded the Nine Years War from 1593 to 1603, along with his father-in-law Hugh O’Neill, the Earl of Tyrone.

The duo arguably led the most successful rebellions against the English in Irish history.

Following his escape from British custody, Red Hugh led a rebellion that almost expelled the English forces from Ireland.

After suffering a defeat during the Siege of Kinsale in 1602, he travelled to Valladolid, then the capital of Spain, to seek further support from King Philip III.

Red Hugh, an Irish nobleman of the Donegal O’Donnell dynasty, died in Spain later that year while still trying to secure the support of the Spanish for a further invasion of Ireland against their shared enemy, England.

While there, aged 29, he contracted a tapeworm infection. According to others, he was poisoned by British spy James Blake, a merchant sailor from Galway. Blake claimed he had assassinated Red Hugh on behalf of the Governor of Munster, George Carew.

Red Hugh led a colourful life, and his backstory has fascinated historians for centuries.

Dr McCavitt said Red Hugh and Hugh O’Neill became famous in Europe because their army “regularly inflicted defeats” on the English.

“Red Hugh’s death was hugely important for the wider Irish cause, it ended the prospect of a further Spanish military invasion,” he said.