Spanish police arrest Irishman after mum-of-two is found strangled in hotel

The Spanish seaside resort of Salou, about 100km south of Barcelona. Photo: Getty

An Irishman remained in police custody last night over the murder of a woman in the Spanish seaside resort of Salou.

The 36-year-old Irishwoman, a mother of two, was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia at 9.30pm on Sunday.

She had been violently assaulted and is believed to have been strangled. Emergency services discovered a ligature around her neck.

A 30-year-old man, who was known to her, was discovered at the scene with self-inflicted injuries to his hand and was hospitalised before being detained by police.

The woman had been on holiday in the region. Her two young children had remained in Ireland.

Initial local reports suggested the woman and the man were both from Dublin, although this has not been confirmed.

The alarm was raised on Sunday night when officers attached to the Mossos d’Esquadra’s police force in the nearby town of Tarragona were alerted to the disturbance in Salou, about 100km south of Barcelona.

When they arrived, the officers found the woman lying on the floor of the four-star adults-only hotel and a man next to her with a self-inflicted wound. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The police said they had arrested “the alleged perpetrator”.

A garda spokesman said they were “aware of an alleged incident that took place in the Spanish town of Salou involving Irish citizen(s) on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

“As this is an investigation led by the Spanish authorities, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” he added. The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case and that consular assistance was being provided.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin described the death as “shocking” and said his department was awaiting further updates.

“I obviously don’t have the details and obviously the Spanish police will be investigating that, but it is very shocking news that a young woman should be killed in a violent manner like this,” he said. He also told RTÉ’s News at One that his officials were doing everything they could to help those affected.

The accused’s court appearance will take place behind closed doors, as is normal in Spain where only trials take place in public.

He is expected to be remanded in custody on the orders of a judge while the investigations continue.

A local judicial official said: “Tarragona’s Duty Court proceeded last night to order the removal of the body of a woman who suffered a violent death at a hotel in Salou.

“The case, which is under judicial secrecy, will be investigated by a court specialising in violence against women.

“The victim and alleged aggressor are not residents in Spain.”

Around 50 people gathered for a minute’s silence in memory of the victim at the local civic office in Salou yesterday.

A spokesman for the Department of Equality and Feminisms of the Catalan regional government, the Generalitat, has also condemned the crime and has referred to it as a femicide.