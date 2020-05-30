Spain urged to send Red Hugh's remains back to Ireland

The search continues: The excavation site in Spain, where the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell have yet to be discovered. PHOTO: CESAR MANSO/AFP

Ireland is set to ask the Spanish authorities to consider allowing the remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell, one of the country's most heroic figures, to be repatriated.

While Spanish archaeologists have not yet found the remains of the famous Gaelic clan chief who died on September 10 1602, a dig at Valladolid has perfectly matched known historical maps and experts are confident they will find his burial site.

Now, Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has said if Red Hugh's body is located, he wants Ireland to formally request that the Spanish authorities consider allowing him to return home.

The Spanish media have been captivated by the search for the chieftain's remains and he has been variously described as the 'El Cid' or 'William Wallace' of Ireland. "I really think that this man who devoted his entire life to fighting for Irish freedom and independence should be brought home to a free Ireland," Mr Kelleher said. "I can understand how the Spanish authorities might want to keep his remains in Valladolid because, if the remains are located and identified, they will inevitably become an enormous tourist attraction. "I can also understand how they might want to honour his dying wish as to where he was buried. "But Red Hugh O'Donnell's entire life was devoted to Ireland and to his native Donegal - and I think that is where he should be finally laid to rest in a place of honour." Mr Kelleher said that, if necessary, he will raise the proposal with his Spanish counterparts in the European Parliament. Red Hugh O'Donnell died, aged just 29, in Valladolid while attempting to meet King Philip of Spain in a bid to secure further support for their fight against Britain in the Nine Years' War. The Irish chieftain had been ill with a fever for a fortnight and, as he neared death, had expressed a wish to be buried in the famous Chapel of Wonders at a local Franciscan monastery. Earlier this week, Spanish archaeologists thought they had finally found him after they unearthed a "big and strong man" during their dig. However, their hopes were dashed when the skeleton had all 10 toes - Red Hugh O'Donnell having lost his two big toes to frostbite in the Wicklow mountains after escaping from Dublin Castle at the height of winter.