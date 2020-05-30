| 12.8°C Dublin

Spain urged to send Red Hugh's remains back to Ireland

The search continues: The excavation site in Spain, where the remains of Red Hugh O&rsquo;Donnell have yet to be discovered. PHOTO: CESAR MANSO/AFP Expand

Ralph Riegel and Eavan Murray

Ireland is set to ask the Spanish authorities to consider allowing the remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell, one of the country's most heroic figures, to be repatriated. 

While Spanish archaeologists have not yet found the remains of the famous Gaelic clan chief who died on September 10 1602, a dig at Valladolid has perfectly matched known historical maps and experts are confident they will find his burial site.

Now, Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has said if Red Hugh's body is located, he wants Ireland to formally request that the Spanish authorities consider allowing him to return home.