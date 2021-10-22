South Dublin’s Blackrock is Ireland’s ‘answer to Beverly Hills’, according to property price figures

The plush seaside community of Blackrock, south Co Dublin is Ireland’s answer to Beverly Hills 90210, according to the Central Statistics Office’s latest ranking of residential house prices by postal code.

The pretty seaside town with the Eircode A94 leads the country with the highest median price paid for a residential dwelling to June, 2020 at €619,000.

Cited as the most statistically accurate figure, Blackrock’s median house prices are below that of neighbouring Dublin 4, which had a mean – and less statistically accurate – house price of €742,911 for its D04 Eircode.

But like the famous 90210 zip code for the exclusive California community that was used as the title of the popular 1990s American teen drama set in the affluent Hollywood suburb, both postal codes lead the country when it comes to house prices.

Next in line is A96 – Glenageary, south Co Dublin and Dublin 14, or D14, each with a median house price of €560,000 followed by Greystones, south Co Dublin, (A63) with a median house price of €437,501, followed by Crookstown or P14 with a median house price of €385,000.

The least expensive postal code in Ireland was Castlerea, Co Roscommon or F45 with a median house price of just €78,500, followed by Clones, Co Monaghan (H23) with a median house price of €80,000.

But when it comes to average or mean house prices, the second most expensive neighbourhood is D6 or D06 in Dublin, with a mean house price of €728,664, followed by Blackrock, south Co Dublin at €698,792.

The least expensive Eircode area within Dublin was D10 'Dublin 10', with a mean price of €229,303.

The figures are from the CSO’s Residential Property Price Index June 2020.