South Dublin planning saga: Lawyer leaves top firm over €225k demand

Senior lawyer sent email to property developer for cash to not block housingLaw firm to tech giants states: ‘We are taking this very seriously’‘Matheson email is for Matheson business only. This was not Matheson business’, firm says

Matheson, the highly reputable law firm, has strongly moved to distance itself from the actions of a senior lawyer in the company. Photo: Getty

A senior lawyer has left Ireland’s largest law firm, Matheson, over a demand for a payment to not object to planning permission for a housing development.

Neighbours in a salubrious southside Dublin suburb secretly sought €225,000 each to not block the project, the Irish Independent has revealed. The demand has been referred to gardaí after the developer reported a potential fraud.

However, the written request for the substantial payment was made from an official email address of the country’s biggest firm of solicitors. The lead homeowner who sent the email was a senior lawyer at Matheson.

The firm is based in the tech capital of Grand Canal Dock in Dublin, and among its clients are multinational giants Google, Facebook and Microsoft.

It specialises in corporate tax regimes and has grown massively as Ireland became the base for multinationals in the tech, pharma and finance sectors. It was the first European firm to open an office in Silicon Valley in the mid-1990s.

The email address, signature and contact details made it clear the homeowner was a senior figure with the firm.

Now the highly reputable company has moved to distance itself from the actions of a senior lawyer.

The company is understood to have launched its own internal investigation.

Matheson told the Irish Independent the demand for the payment was not done on its behalf.

“Matheson email and stationery is for Matheson business only. This was not Matheson business. We take this very seriously, and the individual no longer works for Matheson,” the firm said in response to queries from this newspaper.

It is not clear when the company became aware of the issue involving the senior lawyer. In the queries, the Irish Independent did not provide specific details relating to the identity of the staff member, their home address or the housing development, merely that the email came from a Matheson address.

The prompt action taken by the firm reflects the potential reputational damage the company could face by being associated with the incident. The revelation of the demand for payment has generated a negative reaction among the public.

Matheson’s response stands in contrast to the approach of the senior lawyer who sent the email. When contacted a week earlier by the Irish Independent, the staff member said: “I had no involvement in that issue.”

When it was put to them that they sent the email outlining the demand, the response was: “No comment.”

This individual did not reply to further queries.

The payment demand lifted the lid on the practice of “go-away money” – payments for dropping objections to planning in the housing crisis.

The homeowners in this case all work in highly reputable positions. Aside from the senior lawyer in the country’s top legal firm, there is also a director of an international company and a member of a state board.

Residents demanded a €125,000 “up-front payment”, plus either a substantial boundary divide or another €50,000, and changes to the part of the development or another €50,000.

The final tally per house was €225,000.

The group also proposed to bring an offer to other residents along the road, but this would not be for cash, merely for boundary changes. In effect, their own neighbours would not be getting the same benefit. The residents’ demands were to not take a legal challenge against the development and to not support any other objection

No payment was made by the developer, and the housing is still caught up in the development process. The residents did not lodge legal objections. Houses in the area regularly sell in the €1m-plus range.

The details of the payment demand have prompted much discussion within the property industry.

“More may emerge. This should put a new and long- overdue complexion on the objector culture,” a source said.

Developers say additional costs from the planning system, including any payments to residents, will add to the price of housing.

The garda fraud squad has received the correspondence from the developers, alleging criminality.

“In relation to your query, I can advise that the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau continues to assess a complaint received,” the garda press office said.

Matheson is a major player in the legal scene in both Ireland and the US.

The firm employs 800 staff and has offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco.

Its HQ is at No 70 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, a seven-storey office block in Dublin’s docklands, near many of the tech companies it works for.

The firm was previously known as Matheson Ormsby Prentice, but changed its name to Matheson a decade ago.

It boasts the largest tax practice group among Irish law firms, with over 40 lawyers and tax advisers and 19 partners and tax principals.

The company says on its website: “Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland.

“Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, seven of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, seven of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100 companies.”

Matheson is consistently in the top three law firms in Ireland. But the last published Law Society of Ireland rankings saw the company surge from third for six years in a row to top with the most practising solicitors.

“The bragging rights as Ireland’s largest law firm had been owned by either A&L Goodbody or Arthur Cox LLP throughout that period. But Matheson has now leapfrogged both of these large-firm competitors to top this year’s table, with 327 practising solicitors,” the Law Society Gazette reported.

Matheson was named Ireland’s top law firm in a recent poll of solicitors.

The Sunday Independent’s Best Law Firms 2023 survey saw 1,026 legal professionals recommend firms across 25 different areas of expertise. Matheson came top with 15 areas of expertise recommended.

The company was also ranked as the top Irish law firm for mergers and acquisitions for the second consecutive year in 2022 as the firm advised on US$2bn (€1.86bn) worth of deals.