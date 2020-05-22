Sound of music: Deal to make Lissadell House major concert venue

House band: The stage is set up for the Westlife performance at Lissadell House in 2010. Picture: James Connolly

Picturesque Lissadell House in Co Sligo could soon be one of Ireland's most important music venues.

Vicar Street owner Harry Crosbie and promoter Peter Aiken have come to an agreement with the owners of the historic house to stage up to 12 concerts a year in its grounds for the next five years.

"We're going to put in a permanent stage and infrastructure," Mr Crosbie said. "There won't be seating. But we'll have a sloping grass arena to accommodate, we hope, about 15,000 people."

"And we are talking about one-off gigs," Mr Crosbie said. "We're not talking about festivals and camping and overnighting and all that."

Lissadell owners Edward Walsh and Constance Cassidy are delighted with the new arrangement, Harry said. "Peter and I will be travelling up to Sligo as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted so that we can discuss the licences with Sligo Council.

"We have been told that they too are delighted with the plan."

Leonard Cohen famously played in Lissadell twice in 2010 and local boys Westlife also performed at the venue in the same year.

Mr Crosbie said they would be lining up the top acts in the world to perform there.

Irish Independent