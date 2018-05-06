Sophisticated 'pill factory' linked to Kinahan cartel raided, €500k of ecstasy seized

Detectives from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau raided the property in Celbridge this morning where they discovered around 9kg of MDMA powder and other drug making paraphernalia.

Three men - who are all Polish nationals - have been arrested and are being quizzed at Leixlip and Lucan garda stations.

Gardaí believe that the sophisticated "pill factory", being run from the property, is linked to the Kinahan cartel.