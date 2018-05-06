Sophisticated 'pill factory' linked to Kinahan cartel raided, €500k of ecstasy seized
GARDAI have seized around half a million euro worth of drugs after raiding an ecstasy making factory in Kildare.
Detectives from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau raided the property in Celbridge this morning where they discovered around 9kg of MDMA powder and other drug making paraphernalia.
Three men - who are all Polish nationals - have been arrested and are being quizzed at Leixlip and Lucan garda stations.
Gardaí believe that the sophisticated "pill factory", being run from the property, is linked to the Kinahan cartel.
It is understood that the MDMA seized had only recently been transported to the house where the raid took place.
Chemical components used to make ecstasy were also seized during the raid.
Online Editors