'Sophisticated' growth centre and €110,000 in cannabis found at Dublin house

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a house fire at Brian Road, Marino at around 7.05am.

After further investigation, gardaí at Clontarf Garda Station discovered a “sophisticated” cannabis growth centre. 137 cannabis plants were seized in total.

A man in his 20s from Lithuania was arrested and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, gardai confirmed.