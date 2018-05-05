News Irish News

'Sophisticated' growth centre and €110,000 in cannabis found at Dublin house

Rachel Farrell

SOME €110,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a house in Marino in Dublin earlier this morning.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a house fire at Brian Road, Marino at around 7.05am.

After further investigation, gardaí at Clontarf Garda Station discovered a “sophisticated” cannabis growth centre. 137 cannabis plants were seized in total.

A man in his 20s from Lithuania was arrested and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, gardai confirmed.

