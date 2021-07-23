Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s uncle criticises Ian Bailey role in Jim Sheridan documentary

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau has criticised the Jim Sheridan Murder at the Cottage documentary series on Sky as he claims it presents suspect Ian Bailey as a victim.

"My reactions were contrasted, because for the documentary of Jim Sheridan, besides the artistic quality of the documentary, I don't agree about the content,” he told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

"For me, it appeared eventually it was presenting Ian Bailey as a victim.”

However, he said the other documentary about the case, the Netflix production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork was made in collaboration with the family.

“I am firmly satisfied by the quality of the documentary on that by all reactions we got after the release of the documentary,” he added.

Mr Gazeau also spoke about Ian Bailey who was found guilty of murder by a French court in 2019, and sentenced to 25 years in prison in his absence. Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the murder and prosecutors in this country have decided that a prosecution is not warranted.

"Ian Bailey has a specific character, a deeply narcissist character,” he said.

“In some sense, what happens now, the region of Schull is becoming - because of the documentaries and so on - is becoming a touristic place.

"And it's a kind of 'Baileyland' - like we have Disneyland, the people want to see him. And in some sense he is happy with that".

"Any question on the case is legitimate, but we should not forget that for the French justice Ian Bailey has been recognised as a killer and has been condemned to 25 years of jail.

"If Ireland had extradited Ian Bailey, Ian Bailey would have the right to have a new trial: but at the moment, he is free - completely free in Ireland.

"We are two European countries, and we are part of the same European Union.

"So there are special agreement in the judicial cooperation - Ireland respects its signature fulfilling the European Judicial Collaboration.

"On the other hand, I don't agree at all about the fact the DPP never gave sound arguments not to prosecute Ian Bailey".