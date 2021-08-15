Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: Gardaí probing phone records

Gardaí are examining phone records and making other enquiries over a pensioner’s allegations about “bloodied clothes” being cleaned in the wake of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder in 1996, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Last week, Jules Thomas, the former partner of one-time suspect Ian Bailey, furiously denied she spoke with the man, who was interviewed by gardaí 10 days ago about an alleged meeting with her in 2001, in which he claims she said she had helped clean bloodied clothes.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Star last Wednesday, Ms Thomas said she “didn’t really know” the man and does not recall talking to him.

“I have no recollection of saying anything at all to him because I didn’t really know him,” she said.

“I don’t know why he’s doing this. I haven’t a clue. It’s total rubbish.”

The man, who said he was friendly with Ms Toscan du Plantier, made claims in his statement to gardaí about “a telephone call I received from Jules on my landline on or around the 25th of August 2001”.

The account, which has been rejected by Ms Thomas, says: “She sounded distraught, informing me that Ian Bailey, her partner, had beaten her badly.”

He claims the conversation arose from an assault, for which Mr Bailey ultimately received a three-month suspended sentence.

“Jules requested that we meet in person,” the statement alleges. “I had known her for several years.

“She said that she needed to talk to somebody. I offered to meet with her on Saturday morning in Schull for coffee and a face to face conversation at the Courtyard, but she replied ‘not in Schull’.

“I then suggested that we would meet at Manning’s Emporium in Ballylickey on the Saturday morning, as I had a delivery to make there. Jules agreed and we met there for a light lunch and coffee.”

The man’s sworn statement continues: “Jules looked awful. Her face was swollen and she had a black eye. She had difficulty expressing herself and then a terrible look of pain and grief came over her face.”

The statement goes on to allege Ms Thomas made an admission about bloodied clothes, providing certain specific details that gardaí are now investigating.

Previous forensic tests carried out after the murder on clothing and footwear removed from Mr Bailey’s house did not show any traces of blood.

Last Thursday, Mr Bailey named a man as the source of the allegations on social media.

This resulted in an immediate complaint to An Garda Síochána under Section 41 (a) of the Criminal Justice Act 1999 as to possible intimidation of a “person who is assisting in the investigation by An Garda Síochána of an offence or is a witness or potential witness”.

Detectives are now embarking on a series of tasks relating to the man’s series of statements and allegations, as well as the above complaint.

All the allegations made in the pensioner’s garda statement are denied by Ms Thomas.

She insisted last week that she has “no recollection of saying anything at all to him”.

In his statement, made through a West Cork solicitor, the man says: “At that time, my head was spinning as I do not have a robust constitution and could not handle hearing this kind of information.”

His statement continues: “I stopped her and insisted that she must tell the police.

“I gave her the number of Bandon garda station and tried to reassure her.”

Ms Thomas denies there was any bloodstained clothing in the first place, countering: “Absolute rubbish. I mean, it’s so far-fetched I can’t take it on board, really. There weren’t any bloody clothes anyway.”

Gardaí have always believed the killer would have been drenched in his victim’s blood, which pooled extensively and sprayed widely on to foliage.

Blood was found on a back door and on a five-bar gate and also on a heavy cavity block and a large rock.

A source close to the investigation said: “The gardaí have to follow established procedures in a development such as this, and the matter is being taken seriously.”

In May 2019, a French court convicted Mr Bailey in his absence of Ms Toscan du Plantier’s murder.

While French law and jurisprudence are recognised in Ireland, the High Court here has decided the 64-year-old Englishman may not be extradited.

Mr Bailey, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in France, has repeatedly insisted he is innocent of the murder.

He was arrested twice and questioned but never charged in Ireland and remains a free man, although a European Arrest Warrant is in place in other member states.

He did not enter any defence to the final French proceedings, which his lawyer labelled “a farce” ahead of their opening, having been involved in appealing against the original French indictment.

Mr Bailey issued a statement on his Twitter account last Thursday in which he gave the name of the man making the claim, prefaced by the words: “People are asking who is the man who gave a false and malicious statement implicating not only myself but also making my former partner Jules accessory to murder.”

He said he could “reveal the pitiful gentleman who has broken one of the Ten Commandments”.

This was an apparent reference to the Eighth Commandment, insofar as he was alleging a breach of the stricture: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.”

Speaking to the Sunday Independent on Friday, the man who made the statements indicated he had full confidence in An Garda Síochána and said he saw no need to further respond to counter-claims.

In June, the Sunday Independent revealed gardaí had begun investigating new information relating to the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier that was passed on to them by film director Jim Sheridan.

The information was from Marie Farrell, a former Schull shopkeeper who was once the key witness in the murder investigation, but whose evidence was later discredited.

Ms Farrell believes she can now identify a person seen outside her shop as a man who was known to Ms Toscan du Plantier’s late husband, Daniel.