Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: Gardaí probing phone records

Pensioner claims the ex-partner of murder suspect Ian Bailey told him she helped clean bloodied clothes

Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmermann/AFP via Getty Expand
Jules Thomas and Ian Bailey pictured leaving the Four Courts in January 2015 Expand

Senan Molony

Gardaí are examining phone records and making other enquiries over a pensioner’s allegations about “bloodied clothes” being cleaned in the wake of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder in 1996, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Last week, Jules Thomas, the former partner of one-time suspect Ian Bailey, furiously denied she spoke with the man, who was interviewed by gardaí 10 days ago about an alleged meeting with her in 2001, in which he claims she said she had helped clean bloodied clothes.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Star last Wednesday, Ms Thomas said she “didn’t really know” the man and does not recall talking to him.

