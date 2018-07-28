Irish actor Alan O'Neill (47) died from injuries he sustained in a fall at his Los Angeles home.

Irish actor Alan O'Neill (47) died from injuries he sustained in a fall at his Los Angeles home.

'Sons of Anarchy' and 'Fair City' actor Alan O'Neill died from injuries in fall, LA coroner rules

The death of Mr O'Neill , who starred in hit series 'Sons of Anarchy' and previously in RTE soap 'Fair City', was ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County Coroner, according to TMZ.com.

Actor Alan O'Neill, known for his work on "Sons of Anarchy", has passed away in Los Angeles. He was 47 years old. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The coroner's office confirmed Mr O'Neill, a father of three children and originally from Ashbourne, Co Meath, stated 'chronic alcohol consumption' played a role in his death.

Other significant factors included injuries sustained in a fall, and heart disease.

The coroner stated Mr O'Neill fell in his home and died from injuries. His body was discovered by a friend who called around to his home on June 6th last.

Mr O'Neill's funeral took place on Saturday, June 16th last.

Actor Alan O'Neill, known for his work on "Sons of Anarchy", has reportedly passed away in Los Angeles (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

His funeral notice stated he died "suddenly but peacefully".

It said he was deeply missed by his three children, and their mother Yvonne, his parents Michael and Kathleen, brothers, extended family and a wide circle of friends in both Ireland and Los Angeles.

At the time of his death, a number of 'Fair City' castmates paid tribute to Alan.

Long-time co-star during his time in Carrigstown, Maclean Burke - who plays Damien Halpin - said the news was "desperately sad".

Actor Alan O'Neill, known for his work on "Sons of Anarchy", has passed away in Los Angeles. He was 47 years old. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"We are all shocked. I worked with Alan for about 10 years and we had some good times.

"He was always fun, great fun. He was very upbeat. He was always very fun to be around on set."

Claudia Carroll, who plays Nicola Prendergast on the series, said she was shocked by the news and also mentioned fellow 'Fair City' actor Stephen Swift (44) who passed away on Tuesday.

"I just heard the news and I am utterly shocked, between that and Stephen Swift," she said.

"There are no words. I am shocked. It's just sad to hear of anyone young passing. Life can be very cruel sometimes."

Read more here: 'Fair City' cast hail tragic former colleague O'Neill

'We are all shocked' - Former Fair City co-stars pay tribute to Alan O'Neill

Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O’Neill dies aged 47

Former 'Fair City' actor O'Neill found dead in US

Online Editors