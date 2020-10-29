Song written by sister of Normal People star Paul Mescal playing in Brown Thomas Christmas window

A model sits in the window of Brown Thomas on Grafton Street as little Sophie Harvey during got a first glimpse of its iconic Christmas Windows. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE sister of Normal People’s Paul Mescal is at the centre of the famous Brown Thomas Christmas windows, which goes ahead with a virtual twist this year.

Missing You, an original composition by teenager Nell Mescal, is at the centre of film commissioned by Brown Thomas to mark the unveiling of their Christmas store windows which also goes virtual at 6pm tonight.Nell (17), a fifth year student at Maynooth post primary school wrote the song two years ago and is part of a very talented family and her actor brother Paul shot to fame this year in his role of Connell in Normal People.The new normal in this second nationwide lockdown means that Christmas traditions like going to visit the windows at the Grafton Street store is out of the question for many.The year the ‘Dreaming Of’ window theme depicts a world of make-believe and fantasy and in a specially produced one minute film, a young girl, played by Sophie Harvey is transported to a magical world and Nell’s original song is the sound track.

“I wrote Missing You two years ago and I was really excited when it was picked it because it was kind of collecting dust,” said Nell. “I knew it was special and I knew I wanted to do something cool with it. It was inspired by friendship and missing people that weren’t necessarily very far away but due to changes in life, you’re not as close any more. It’s about missing people so it’s kind of fitting for now because of lockdown,” she added.

Nell who has two older brothers, Paul and Donnacha, said she has many happy memories of going to see the window and lights on Grafton Street.

“I just think it is really cool and my friends are really excited about it as well. I would be a big fan of Christmas, I do love it and it’s my favourite time of year. “

“I think Christmas for me especially in the last few years has become very much about being with my family so as long as I get to spend Christmas with my family, I’m OK,” said Nell who attends vocal training with Irene Thompson-Treiner in Straffan.

The teenager already has two songs available on Spotify, Crash and Deju Vu and is getting ready to release her next single next month. Ultimately, she wants a career in music.

“I’m a singer so that’s what I’m going to keep doing, keep writing and releasing music, and see what happens.”

Nell shares her compositions with her actor brother who was living in London during the first lockdown.

“When I’m writing music my family always have some sort of imput or just to listen so I sent Paul over stuff and to see what he thinks. The same with my other brother, Donnacha and my mum and dad.”

Irish Independent