Song written by sister of Normal People star Paul Mescal playing in Brown Thomas Christmas window

THE sister of Normal People’s Paul Mescal is at the centre of the famous Brown Thomas Christmas windows, which goes ahead with a virtual twist this year.
“I wrote Missing You two years ago and I was really excited when it was picked it because it was kind of collecting dust,” said Nell. “I knew it was special and I knew I wanted to do something cool with it. It was inspired by friendship and missing people that weren’t necessarily very far away but due to changes in life, you’re not as close any more. It’s about missing people so it’s kind of fitting for now because of lockdown,” she added.
Nell who has two older brothers, Paul and Donnacha, said she has many happy memories of going to see the window and lights on Grafton Street.
“I just think it is really cool and my friends are really excited about it as well. I would be a big fan of Christmas, I do love it and it’s my favourite time of year. “
“I think Christmas for me especially in the last few years has become very much about being with my family so as long as I get to spend Christmas with my family, I’m OK,” said Nell who attends vocal training with Irene Thompson-Treiner in Straffan.
The teenager already has two songs available on Spotify, Crash and Deju Vu and is getting ready to release her next single next month. Ultimately, she wants a career in music.
“I’m a singer so that’s what I’m going to keep doing, keep writing and releasing music, and see what happens.”
Nell shares her compositions with her actor brother who was living in London during the first lockdown.
“When I’m writing music my family always have some sort of imput or just to listen so I sent Paul over stuff and to see what he thinks. The same with my other brother, Donnacha and my mum and dad.”
Irish Independent