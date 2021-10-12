Tumi Mocheko of Kilworth, Cork and Geidre Vasiliauskiene, Fermoy, Cork launching the 'One Town – One Voice' campaign

Members of Fermoy International Choir launching the One Town One Voice initiative. Included are Chorister Lisa Dunphy, OTOV founder Graham Clifford, Tim Yan, Jackie Mocheko, Ber Flynn, Tumi Mocheko and Geidre Vasiliauskiene as well as Anne and Ted O'Leary

A unique national initiative aims to use the magic of song to help promote integration and renewal in Irish communities left battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 'One Town – One Voice' campaign was the brainchild of Graham Clifford who witnessed at first hand how an international choir in one town helped bring people from 25 different nationalities together – and offered people hope of recovery during the depths of the pandemic.

Fermoy International Choir proved a magnet for integration, cultural understanding and respect.

The choir, founded in 2019, attracted over 100 members from 25 different nationalities – and became a huge success with community support initiatives, even launching a special solidarity single during the lockdown.

OTOV, a not-for-profit social enterprise, will now help towns across Ireland build community singing groups which reflect diverse local populations today – with a particular emphasis on community integration and respect.

That is particularly important after Covid-19 left many groups feeling isolated.

It aims to remind people of all ethnic backgrounds that we have more that unites us than divides us – and song is a common language of understanding and cultural appreciation.

“All towns across Ireland today will have many cultures living locally – people who came originally from other parts of the world and now are important members of the local community. But often it can be hard to fit in – and also it can be difficult for someone who has lived in a town all of their life to get to know the newcomer. We hope our positive initiative can help make that a little easier,” OTOV national co-ordinator Maeve O’Callaghan said.

Singing groups will work to build bridges within communities allowing those living locally to forge friendships and bonds irrespective of their ethnic background.

Mr Clifford also founded the award-winning Sanctuary Runners, which aims to show solidarity and respect to asylum seekers, refugees, migrants and Irish residents through the medium of sport.

OTOV will provide a specially designed toolkit compiled by Lisa Dunphy, the organisation’s musical director, which provides those leading groups with solutions to working with a community singing group made up of many nationalities, varied first languages and different cultural backgrounds.

Also, towns which sign up to the secular programme will receive some funding to start their choirs locally as well as practical support from other choirs including Fermoy International Choir.

“We’ve seen so clearly the impact these singing groups can have through the experience of the Fermoy International Choir," Mr Clifford said.

“In Fermoy we had Lithuanian, Nigerian, Brazilian, Czech, Polish, Belarussian, Dutch, Chinese, South African and French choir members learning off and performing Trasna na dTonnta and similarly Irish people singing some verses of other songs in lots of different languages."

The aim is to have 10 community singing groups operating nationwide by 2022.