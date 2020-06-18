| 9.8°C Dublin

Sometimes getting loud is the only way to be heard

 

Growing up in rural Cavan, I rarely thought about my place in the world. My experience of education and society, in general, was that compliance and conformity were more important than questioning the status quo.

It was through my interest in history and politics that I started to realise that change didn't happen by itself. In exploring the struggles for independence, democracy, workers' rights and women's rights, it became clear that change was usually something that was hard-won through the brave struggle and sacrifice of those prepared to speak out.

While living in San Francisco in my early 20s, I met young Puerto Ricans protesting against a US military base on their island. I learned about the gay rights movement, the assassination of Harvey Milk and the student protests in Berkeley calling for an end to the Vietnam War.