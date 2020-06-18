Sometimes getting loud is the only way to be heard

Growing up in rural Cavan, I rarely thought about my place in the world. My experience of education and society, in general, was that compliance and conformity were more important than questioning the status quo.

It was through my interest in history and politics that I started to realise that change didn't happen by itself. In exploring the struggles for independence, democracy, workers' rights and women's rights, it became clear that change was usually something that was hard-won through the brave struggle and sacrifice of those prepared to speak out.

While living in San Francisco in my early 20s, I met young Puerto Ricans protesting against a US military base on their island. I learned about the gay rights movement, the assassination of Harvey Milk and the student protests in Berkeley calling for an end to the Vietnam War.

It was then that I decided I didn't want to just be a passenger on the conveyor belt of history. I wanted to be part of the change and to take on issues such as economic inequality, environmental abuses and racism. It's not always easy keeping the flame alive, but I'm grateful to youth-led movements for keeping me alert, for challenging and educating me and ensuring I don't fall victim to cynicism, complicity or despair. From trans rights to the climate movement, it is younger people in particular who are shaking our species awake from a dangerous sleepwalk. The Malalas and the Gretas of the world, the Repealers, the Me Too movement and Black Lives Matters marchers - they are calling us to attention, to our responsibilities, our rights and our obligation to act. Social media has emerged as a critical frontier in ensuring these voices can't be ignored. Despite being an often noisy and negative echo chamber, it has provided a crucial space for expression, connection and mobilisation. To dismiss legitimate campaigners as 'keyboard warriors' is simplistic and disrespectful to those working for change. So too the cynicism and attempts at control that can seek to stigmatise and silence through the use of terms such as 'woke' and 'virtue signalling'. Attempts to ridicule, dismiss and discredit are to be expected, especially by those whose sense of power and privilege is threatened. Sometimes those of us demanding change do need to pull back a bit and learn to listen more. However, when injustice rages around you, sitting patiently and politely seeking permission for change rarely achieves anything. Sometimes getting loud is the only way to be heard. As we stand at the precipice of a brave new world, it is so often our young people who are most awake to the potency and potential of the moment. They are prepared to shake things up, to shout 'stop', propose inclusive solutions and to fight for fairness, justice and our survival on this planet. Rather than dismiss them as naïve, idealistic or misguided, let's join them in shaping a hopeful new story, one that offers a brighter future for all. Ruairí McKiernan (left) is author of 'Hitching for Hope: a Journey into the Heart and Soul of Ireland' hitchingforhope.com