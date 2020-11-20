| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Someone will end up dead’ – woman who revealed leak of intimate images says State must act now

Megan Sims helped to shut down one online forum where 500 users had shared over 11,000 images

Megan Sims, from Limerick, has been campaigning against image-based abuse since her pictures were shared without her consent in 2016. Ms Sims was 19 at the time Expand

Close

Megan Sims, from Limerick, has been campaigning against image-based abuse since her pictures were shared without her consent in 2016. Ms Sims was 19 at the time

Megan Sims, from Limerick, has been campaigning against image-based abuse since her pictures were shared without her consent in 2016. Ms Sims was 19 at the time

Megan Sims, from Limerick, has been campaigning against image-based abuse since her pictures were shared without her consent in 2016. Ms Sims was 19 at the time

Ellen Coyne

A 24-year-old woman whose pictures were included in a massive leak of intimate images has said “someone will end up dead” if the Government does not take action.

Megan Sims, from Limerick, has been campaigning against image-based abuse since her pictures were shared without her consent in 2016. Ms Sims was 19 at the time.

Her pictures were included in megafiles leaked online which included tens of thousands of pictures of Irish women. It emerged this week that anonymous forums, including hundreds of Irish men, were sharing and trading the pictures. Some images are understood to feature underage girls, while in others women appear to have been photographed without their knowledge.

Privacy