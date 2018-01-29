The heartbroken family of a talented GAA player who died in Mayo last summer have urged anyone with information about his death to come forward.

'Someone knows something' - Family of talented GAA player (21) who died in Mayo appeal for witnesses

Talented GAA player Joe Deacy (21) was found with serious head injuries in the driveway of the house where he was staying in Swinford, Co Mayo on August 12 last.

Joe, who was from St Albans in the UK, was rushed to Mayo University Hospital after a passing cyclist raised the alarm. He was later removed to Beaumont Hospital and he was tragically pronounced dead on the evening of August 13.

Speaking tonight on Crimecall, Joe's father Adrian Deacy said that his son "was my life". The family made an emotional appeal to the RTE programme on Monday night urging any witnesses to come forward.

"I'd call him four or five times a day just to talk rubbish to him," said a tearful Adrian. "Knowing that I can't do that again just kills me." His mother Alison lovingly remembered Joe as a child saying he was "just a lovely little lad".

"He had this halo of white blonde hair, just a gorgeous kid. He was just happy all the time running around playing football." Joe travelled to Mayo regularly and stayed with his Irish family. He was a big GAA fan who enjoyed the culture as much as the sport.

The family said Joe was a popular and outgoing boy who was always surrounded by friends.

His sister Charlotte said that knowing someone hurt her brother "feels like the world has fallen out".

Crimestoppers are appealing for information about the death of tourist Joe Deacy

Five months after Joe's murder, the Deacy family are desperate for closure. "It's just so hard," said his mother Allison. "What do I say to people? I literally only have one kid now."

Meanwhile, Joe's father urged anyone with information to come forward. "Someone knows something. How can they live with themselves knowing what they know and still carry on living like they do."

Speaking on Crimecall, gardai made a fresh appeal for information about Joe's death. "There has been a significant investigation, over 450 statements to date. CCTV footage was taken on Friday, August 11 at 11.22pm. It shows Joe at an ATM. Five minutes later they went into Paddy's Bar where he socialised for most of the evening in Kiltimagh. "We're satisfied that Joe made his way back to Gortnasillagh. We're particularly interested in that area between the time of 3am to 6:45am where he was found on the Saturday morning. It was an injury to Joe's head that he died from. It's in that area that we're interested in. Any person with information should get in touch. Somebody out there has the answers."

Gardai said that there is a financial award for information that would lead to significantly helps the investigation. Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton also stressed that people are able to give information anonoymously. Mr Dalton said: "Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

"The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction." Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 0025.

