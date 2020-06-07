| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Someone in the room said, "I’m sure you just wanted a healthy baby." Then things went silent' - Five writers share the moments that changed their lives

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Stefanie Preissner Expand
Donal in New York Expand
Liadan Hynes with baby Sarah Expand
Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Expand
Expand
REM's Mike Stipe with Donal Lynch Expand
Journalist Donal Lynch. Pic: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Donal in New York

Donal in New York

Liadan Hynes with baby Sarah

Liadan Hynes with baby Sarah

Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy

Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy

REM's Mike Stipe with Donal Lynch

REM's Mike Stipe with Donal Lynch

Journalist Donal Lynch. Pic: Mark Condren

Journalist Donal Lynch. Pic: Mark Condren

/

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Life is full of divergent places, points where different paths branch off. Many are small, inconsequential. Some are significant, fundamentally altering the shape of our existences. Here, five LIFE writers share the moments that changed them

Then, the idea of hanging out with other mothers of kids with Down syndrome was my worst nightmare'

Sarah Caden

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Sarah Caden. Photo by Steve Humphreys