Jon Jonsson's family have issued a fresh appeal for help in finding their missing loved one.

Jon Jonsson's family have issued a fresh appeal for help in finding their missing loved one.

'Somebody saw something...' - family of missing Icelandic man Jon Jonsson issue fresh appeal on Crimecall

Jon, a taxi driver by trade, went missing in Dublin in February and has not been seen or heard from since.

The father of four arrived in Dublin from Iceland on Friday, February 8 of this year. According to his family, the 41 year old's plan was to take part in a poker tournament over the weekend, and then spend the rest of his time holidaying in Ireland.

Jon played in a poker tournament in the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, Dublin on the day he arrived and throughout that night. It is believed he lost in the region of €4,000 while playing.

He was in bed sleeping when his fiancée, Jana, arrived in Ireland from Iceland at 10am the next morning on Saturday, February 9.

After a chat in the hotel room, Jana went downstairs to get coffee, and she said she didn't realise that was the last time she would see Jon.

Katrin Bjork Birgisdottir, sister in law, David Karl Wiium, brother and Hanna Bjork Thrastardottir, mother of missing Iceland man Jon Throstur Jonsson. Photo: Tony Gavin 23/2/2019

There was no sign of her fiancé all day, and Jana became increasingly worried.

Speaking to RTÉ One's Crimecall on Monday evening, Jana said: "This isn’t like Jon, he doesn't just vanish and go somewhere without letting me know."

Jon was seen on CCTV leaving his room in the Bonnington Hotel at 11.00am on Saturday, February 9.

He walked out of the hotel at 11.05am and headed in the direction of the Swords Road.

Jon was last seen passing Highfield Hospital walking towards Collins Avenue Junction. There have been no further sightings of Jon. This is why Jon's family have issued a fresh appeal on Crimecall, asking people for any information at all which could help them locate their loved one.

On Sunday February 10, Jana went to the Gardaí and reported Jon missing.

Jon Jonsson. Photo: Garda Press Office

On hearing the news of Jon’s disappearance, his family flew from Iceland to Dublin to help find him. Many posters of the missing taxi driver are still posted on walls, signposts and traffic lights across the city.

Jon's family, the Gardaí, the Civil Defence and other volunteers have carried out extensive searches of the area where he was last seen, but unfortunately no trace of the Icelandic man has been found.

Daniel, Jon’s younger brother, said that Jon is like a father to him and said he is a "kind, caring and level-headed" man.

The family say this has been an incredibly difficult time.

"I’m trying all day to be strong for our children. They miss him so much and are crying at night," Jana said.

Now, nearly five months after Jon’s disappearance, his family are still hopeful they will find him, especially with this new appeal for information.

"I’ve no idea what happened to my brother, it doesn't make any sense. But somebody saw something... you know he was walking past a lot of people," Daniel said.

"It would mean everything to know he’s alive, or if he’s not, to know where he is, bring him home, closer to a lot of family members... people could start living their lives again."

In an emotional plea, Jana appeals to the public for any information about Jon’s whereabouts:

"I miss him so much," she cried.

"If you know something, please, please call the Gardaí and help us find him."

RTÉ One's Crimecall airs on Monday nights at 9:35pm.

Anyone with information about Jon should contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors