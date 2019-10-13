Some of the young football players injured when they fell from the back of a lorry while celebrating a local team win in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, are due to undergo surgery for their injuries.

Some young players due to undergo surgery after falling from truck during GAA celebrations in Enniskerry

Nine people were injured yesterday evening when the truck on which they were standing while celebrating winning the county championship moved forward, spilling them off the back to the road below.

Some of the young men were sent home from hospital last night, while others are due to undergo procedures in St Vincent’s University Hospital later today.

According to Enniskerry GAA Club, the injured are in "much better form" this morning. It is believed most of the surgeries are for broken bones.

Gardaí confirmed that nine people were brought to hospitals in Dublin and treated for non-life threatening injuries after the incident took place shortly before 7pm on Saturday evening.

Players from Enniskerry GAA Club were on the back of a lorry celebrating a win over Avoca in the Junior B championship as the truck made its way throughout the town centre.

The village of Enniskerry was decked out ahead of the team's celebrations (Photo: Conor Feehan)

Video recorded by celebrating locals showed the moment when the incident occurred.

The team were standing on the back of a truck which had railings erected around its perimeter, and everyone was in good spirits, singing and celebrating.

But then the truck moves forward in the centre of the town, and the team members appear to be jolted against the railing at the back of the truck which then gives way, resulting in a number of players falling to the road below.

In Enniskerry on Sunday, local peoplew ere still getting over the shock of what happened.

Independent Councillor Rory O’Connor said that the village was panicked after the incident took place.

"There was a lot of panic and everyone was in shock mode because in fairness, it was such a good night and people were just frozen because it was kind of horrible," he told Independent.ie.

The councillor was at a family event yesterday evening and went down to the town centre after he heard what had taken place.

"There was talk of terrible things happening and so much worry as we’re a very small community and everyone is very connected," he said.

"But several garda cars came in very quickly and the whole village went into lockdown. I was very impressed with emergency services and they acted very quickly.

"Things settled down then in a few hours and it’s very quiet this morning," the councillor added.

Yellow and black bunting, flags and banners still adorn the lamps and walls, and people are thankful that the incident did not result in a worse tragedy.

The small and picturesque village was today celebrating a festival of sculpture, with an artist carving the figure of a person into a big log just yards from where yesterday’s incident happened.

"What happened was an unfortunate incident. The community was celebrating. Sometimes things go wrong but I hear that the lads involved will be fine," said event director Lorna Kelly.

She said Enniskerry is a very close-knit village where everyone celebrated together and everyone was proud of the local team in their victory over Avoca yesterday.

The GAA club said they would not be making any further comment on the incident.

