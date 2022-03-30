Some Ukraine refugees may stay in Ireland permanently as there is no end date for Russia’s war, housing minister says

A Ukrainian family walk out of the customs office at Przemysl Glowny train station in Poland, after disembarking a train from Ukraine to flee the Russian invasion. Picture: PA

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the cost to Government of supporting Ukrainian refugees arriving in the State could rise as high as €2.5 billion.

Minister O’Brien said as there is no end date for the war in Ukraine, Government is making provisions for a percentage of Ukrainian refugees who could stay here permanently.

The initial response to the crisis in Ukraine has been managed by the Department of Children and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) including the Red Cross.

Minister O’Brien said his department is now focused on provided accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in the medium and long-term.

Under the Government’s Housing For All plan, 33,000 homes will be added to the country’s housing stock each year.





Minister O’Brien confirmed the Government is now planning to secure an additional 35,000 new and refurbished homes for Ukrainian refugees over a “five or six” year period.

It comes as of Monday there were 15,000 Ukrainian people seeking refugee in Ireland and Minister O’Brien said Dublin Airport has received hundreds more since then.

He said the government is working with local authorities to find suitable vacant buildings which can be converted into “permanent or semi-permanent” accommodation.

Minister O’Brian said 500 buildings, including churches and commercial premises, have been identified so far and are being “worked through”.

“I would see a lot of what’s we’re doing is taking maybe old commercial stock, old State stock, and converting that into apartments or homes,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“We have never received an influx of people in such a short space of time as this before.

“We’re going to have to look at how we can convert existing properties that are there. New build properties do take time… If one had a clean site and all the services in place and if you were to expedite off-site construction, you could be looking at nine to 12 months.

“The reality of it is what you do in the meantime.”

Inspections of vacant properties which have been pledged by members of the public for refugees will be sped up.

Out of over 22,000 accommodation pledges, 1,100 people have been contacted.

Of the pledges of accommodation made through the Government’s Red Cross portal, under 5,000 of these for vacant homes.

It is expected however that some refugees may have be accommodated in tents, while dormitory style accommodation will be ready at Millstreet Arena in Cork by mid April.

Minister O’Brien said “nothing is off the table” including the use of modular homes but he argued that the right sites must be secured so users are not isolated and have access to necessary services.

He said he thinks modular units will be required as a temporary intervention.

“I’ve also asked [local authorities] to identify serviced vacant sites that are around the country, that we all know, be they zoned or unzoned,” he said.

“We’re going to have to take some decision around that because if we’re to provide these additional homes… we’re going to need sites to do that.

“They could be anywhere around the country, but we will have a certain criteria around site selection. Obviously, they’ve got to be serviced with water, wastewater and electricity, they’ve got to have good road access; you don’t want people to be isolate.”

He added that he expects the sites to be secured nationwide, including in Dublin.