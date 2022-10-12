Some people infected with Covid-19 in early 2020 are still suffering, but most people recover from long Covid

Most people recover from long Covid but a minority are still suffering badly after being infected with the virus in 2020 - early in the pandemic – a specialist said today.

Dr Ciaran Bannan, infectious disease consultant who heads the long Covid clinic in St James’s Hospital said it is not possible however to say when an impacted patient will recover.

He told the Oireachtas Health Committee fatigue is the most common among long Covid patients and they can suffer post exertional malaise.

“If they try to get back to what they were doing they can feel like they were hit by a train and be setback quite significantly.”

He said any new treatments would have to be on a controlled clinical trial basis “and we would be looking to collaborate internationally on organisations “.

He added: ”We are all hopeful for a magic bullet at some stage.”

He was among a delegation from the HSE who were quizzed on the progress on staffing long Covid clinics with waiting times of up five months and significant waiting lists for patients who have been referred by their GPs.

Members of the committee criticised the failure to get answers on timelines for the full staffing of the six long Covid clinics.

Asked by Senator Martin Conway when at least one fully operational clinic will be ready Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain of the HSE ‘s clinical director said in St James’s Hospital it is planned to appoint around six full time staff and there are currently four in place.

In other clinics which are not fully staff patients are being seen in by specialists from other parts of the hospital.

She said clinics are operational although they may not be fully staffed,

Questioned on waiting lists she said vary from single figures to around 286.

Earlier she told the committee that the HSE developed a model of care for long Covid in September 2021.

The model is being implemented in a phased approach, each hospital group having access to both a Post-Acute and long Covid service.

This will deliver eight post acute clinics and six long Covid clinics, she added.

The post acute clinics are in the Mater University Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, St James’s University Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital, Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, Galway University Hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital.

She added that some of these clinics have been established in response to local population needs using existing resources and capacity.

The HSE is working closely with each of the hospital sites to expand the existing clinics where needed to provide a full range of care.

The HSE is also examining how existing services in the community can support those with post/long Covid symptoms.

“The number of people that are affected with acute Covid and long Covid remains unknown, but published reports indicate that approximately 10-20pc of Covid 19patients experience lingering symptoms for weeks to months following acute infection. “

An epidemiological survey is being planned to provide insight and understanding to the prevalence of long Covid in the Irish population and risk factors for developing long Covid.

“It will also help to forecast future demand for services and will inform the direction of the model of care.

"The HSE has commissioned Hiqa to review the evidence regarding Long Covid, including models of care in other jurisdictions.

"This, along with additional research that will be conducted by the HSE, will inform the development of services and a review of the current interim model of care.”

Dr Bannan said the main people impacted by long Covid are aged 35 to 69, female , have underlying conditions and have been hospitalised with the infection.

It is slightly lower in people who have been vaccinated.

A very small number of children can be impacted and these are referred to paediatric services rather than long Covid clinics.

Questioned on criticism by Mater Hospital infectious disease consultant Jack Lambert who has been running a long Covid clinic and said the current HSE model of care guidelines are deficient in not giving enough emphasis on the impact on the brain Dr Ni Bhriain said she did not agree.

She said she will be meeting Dr Lambert next week.