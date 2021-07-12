‘Some incredible talent’ – Una Healy singing for joy as she and Loah land new RTE show

Una Healy and Loah will co-present new RTÉ One show 'The Heart of Saturday Night'

Chart-topping singer Una Healy has said she is “so excited” that she will be co-hosting a new weekend show on RTÉ.

The former ‘Saturdays’ singer (39) has just landed her biggest TV gig to date as she joins singer/songwriter Loah for a prime-time Saturday night show on RTÉ One ‘The Heart of Saturday Night.’

Filmed in the Round Room of Dublin’s Mansion House, the show will feature performances from the best in Irish music and run for a total of six weeks over the summer months.

Writing on her Instagram this morning, Una said: “We have some incredible talent and can’t wait for you all to watch, tune in from July 24.”

Produced by South Wind Blows, the show promises viewers some rousing musical

sessions featuring many artists who haven’t performed on a stage since the start of the pandemic.

Performers will include Irish Women in Harmony, Mick Flannery, The Saw Doctors,

Niamh Regan, Soda Blonde and Rhiannon Giddens. The show will feature a

wide range of genres from pop, folk, rock, classical and traditional.

Each episode will also pay tribute to a late Irish performer such as Phil Lynott, Dolores O'Riordan, Shay Healy, Ronnie Drew and John Prine.

"I was so excited to be asked to co-host The Heart of Saturday Night and getting to do it alongside the incredibly-talented Loah was a joy," said Una.

"We had such a brilliant time filming and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Singer/songwriter Loah, aka Sallay Garnett, said that fronting the new Saturday night show is a “musical dream come true.”

“Co-presenting with Una has been a great pleasure and it’s been wonderful to hear and

chat to all the incredible musicians throughout the series,” she said.

"I’m honoured to be part of the show and look forward to sharing our joy with the audience.”

The two presenters will each duet with a musical guest as part of the show. Una Healy will sing with Derek Ryan and Loah will sing with Gavin James for one-off performances.

RTÉ Head of Entertainment John McHugh said the show will provide a “feast of music for viewers.”

"Following what has been a very difficult time for musicians and crews in the Irish music industry, it will be wonderful to see some of Ireland's greatest performers on stage again,” he said.

‘The Heart of Saturday Night’ will air on RTÉ One at 9.30pm from July 24