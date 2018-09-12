Some 200 activists attend rally in protest over housing eviction

Up to 200 people have gathered for a rally outside the building where activists were removed by a “group of heavies” last night.

Buses, the Luas and all traffic is at a standstill in the city centre as protesters are now sitting down on the intersection of O'Connell Street and Parnell Street.

Protesters now sitting down at the top of O’Connell Street #TakeBackTheCity pic.twitter.com/FAGww1Czcc — Amy Molloy (@AmyMolloy9) September 12, 2018

Last night, housing activists were removed from a vacant house at 34 North Frederick Street by a number of men wearing balaclavas.

The housing activists had been occupying the building for the last two weeks, despite the High Court ordering them to vacate the premises.

Protesters this evening are holding up pictures of the men wearing balaclavas who evicted the activists.

Chants of “this is why we have to fight, housing is a human right” are being sang by the dozens of people gathered.

One of the protesters who was arrested and brought to Store Street Garda station last night said he decided to join the 'Take Back the City' movement as he’s “sick of paying half my income in rent”.

“We will take on landlords and we will win,” he shouted to cheers from the crowd.

Earlier, gardai insisted that the removal of protesters from the building by men wearing balaclavas was "a peaceful eviction".

Gardai have come under criticism as members of the public order unit - who also had their faces covered - stood in front of the building while the group carried out the eviction.

A garda spokesman said gardai's "only role in the proceedings was to prevent a breach of the peace", adding that the "eviction itself was peaceful."

Five activists were arrested for public order offences, with two due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on October 2.

Gardai advised that members of the public order unit usually cover their faces.

"These are fire retardant hoods and are part of the safety equipment provided to members of the public order unit. Garda numbers identifying the gardaí are visible on their uniform," the statement said.

They did not respond to queries about who the men in balaclavas were working for.

Four people were later hospitalised following the incident, according to a statement released by Take Back the City, a network of 18 grassroots activist groups who are "working together to take direct action" against Ireland's housing crisis.

One man sustained injuries to his hand and had to be treated in the Mater Hospital.

"My experience last night was a microcosm of the deep-crisis now facing the state and the political establishment," Aindriú de Buitléir told Independent.ie.

"I was taken to a packed A&E in the Mater and told that due to the shortage of staff I would be waiting 13 hours to receive four stitches in my hand."

Another man suffered a head injury and concussion.

The group of heavies arrived at 34 North Frederick Street at around 7pm yesterday evening in a van with no front number plate and a UK registration at the back.

Dozens of activists gathered outside the building to protest against the eviction. They then marched to Store Street garda station following the arrests of four men and a woman.

The activists were removed from the property at 34 North Frederick Street, as they had been defying a court order to remain in the building for a number of weeks.

The order was issued on 28 August, when the High Court ordered that all persons occupying the house vacate it by 2pm the following day.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at the four-storey building.

In an affidavit posted on the door of the house, Mr Colm McGreal, the father of the owner, said they intend to transform the property into a guest house.

Mr McGreal has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Take Back the City has now occupied three properties in Dublin city centre.

On Saturday, at least 100 people gathered on O'Connell Street in the city centre and marched towards a vacant property in Belvedere Court.

The property has now been occupied with banners and posters hanging from the windows.

A legal notice was today served on protesters, ordering them to vacate the property by 6pm tomorrow.

The notice was issued on behalf of the company MJH Property Management Ltd.

Activists also took over a property in Dublin’s Summerhill Parade in early August in response to the eviction of up to 120 tenants with only 48 hours notice.

They were told they had to leave a number of houses on Summerhill Parade in May for "fire safety reasons".

The properties are owned by Pat O'Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan, the trustees of which are PJ O'Donnell and Peter McLornan, who were granted a High Court injunction to have the property vacated.

Activists then turned their attention to 34 Frederick St, which has no connection to the Summerhill properties.

Organisers of the protests say they want: "To continue to highlight the causes of this housing crisis, one of which is land hoarding and speculation by private owners."

A spokesperson for the Irish Council for Civil Liberties has said its "demanding answers" from An Garda Siochana over the tactics used during the eviction.

"ICCL is calling for a swift public report from the Garda Commissioner regarding the Gardaí’s decision-making in advance of last night’s operation, and the reasons for and circumstances of the arrests and alleged injuries sustained by protesters," it said in a statement.

Online Editors