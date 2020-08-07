Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan McGlynn is due to brief Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Nphet's recommendations. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

A sign outside the O’Brien Fine Foods plant in Timahoe Co KIldare where a coronavirus outbreak was confirmed. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 7th August 2020

TAOISEACH Michéal Martin has urged the public to live the words of John Hume in fighting Covid-19: “Solidarity is strength” as the three counties prepare to lockdown for two weeks.

People living in Kildare, Offaly and Laois will be put under a partial lockdown for the next two weeks.

The Taoiseach said 35 years ago John Hume had “campaigned under solidarity is strength.

“The spirit is perhaps no more important than ever today. We are all responding for each other. Each of us will protect all of us.”

The Taoiseach said he felt for counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly, who are to be locked down from midnight but who have the support of Ireland behind them as the nation fights the virus.

Starting from midnight, those living in the three counties will have to restrict their movements and people elsewhere in the country will be banned from travelling to the counties.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants will have to close from tomorrow unless they are doing takeaway service or have outdoor dining.

Mr Martin made a direct appeal to the citizens of the three affected counties, where a surge in the virus has been witnessed - to restrict their movements and to avoid anyone not following public health advice.

In an impassioned address to the nation, Mr Martin added:

“Testing remains a key weapon in our armoury. Government has moved to ramp up testing.”

Any business that required testing to be carried out would receive it and any firms that needed to be would be shut down, he added - and not opened up until public health officials were satisfied they “no longer pose a threat.”

“We know we could go further (with restrictions) but we are conscious as we move forward through pandemic, our responses need to be more nuanced,” Mr Martin added.

“The vast majority will understand we are in this together and they will do as asked.”

Mr Martin said he understood the “impatience people are feeling,” at how culturally, socially and economically, the country had suffered during the pandemic.

He said he understood the nation wanted “to get back to our lives, to celebrate with loved ones, to meet new people...to travel, to enjoy our culture.

“But we need to understand this virus is merciless and unrelenting.” The country could only reopen “step by step,” he added while tackling the pandemic.

And Ireland needed to take notice of other countries who had come out of lockdown and who’d had to return.

“We will have setbacks,” he added, and the country had already seen an increase in cases recently but, “we are doing well by international standards,” he added.

“I want to confirm the Government is doing everything possible. But we go can't do it alone, each and every one of us as citizens must continue to help limit the spread.”

Mr Martin urged everyone to social distance, get tested if they fell ill with Covid-19 symptoms and to wear masks.

“We now know how Covid-19 attacks by stealth,” he added.

“We have to be decisive…. The disease is not waiting, we must protect public health, everything else is secondary.”

“Do not travel to these countries unless for work or essential care for a relative and please pause and reflect on what else you and your family, your colleagues, can do to slow the spread of the disease.

“While the burden of this falls heaviest on the counties of Kildare, Offaly and Laois, the message needs to be heard across the country.”

It was vital to work to get children back to school, the taoiseach added and this would be achieved by the public all taking measures to protect each other from the virus.

Cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, bingo halls, casinos, betting shops and other indoor recreational and cultural outlets will also be closed. Gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, exercise and dance studios, sports clubs and similar venues should close.

All sporting events have been banned but, non-contact outdoor sports and training may continue subject to maximum of 15 people. Training for professional athletes involved in contact sport can continue.

Crèches can remain open and preparations for reopening schools can continue.

People will be told to restriction their movement within the country other than travelling to work, to medical appointments or for vital family reason or for caring for an animal.

The advice says there can should be no travel into the three counties, other than for exemptions relating to work, medical appointments, family or animal emergencies.

People can travel through the counties but they cannot stop unless it is for an essential purpose.

Outdoor amenities including playgrounds may remain open with appropriate social distancing advice.

And retail shops may remain open but with strict adherence to public health guidance including the wearing of facemasks.

Personal services such as hairdressers and barbers may remain open, subject to appropriate social distancing and public health measures.

Prison, nursing homes and acute hospital visits should be suspended, except on compassionate grounds.

Hotels can remain open but must limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons. Existing guests can remain for the duration of their booking.

Places of worship may remain open for private prayer. Services should be delivered online or through other remote means.

Funerals may take place with a maximum attendance of 25 persons.

All other business, unless otherwise specified, may remain open, subject to appropriate social distancing and public health measures.

Serial testing for all healthcare workers in nursing homes will recommence on 10th August.

Meanwhile, people will be told not use public transport unless it is absolutely necessary and also asked not to share private vehicles with people from outside their homes.

Indoor gatherings are to be reduced to a maximum of six people from no more than three households and outdoor gatherings limited to a maximum of 15 people.

Higher risk groups, using their own judgement, be advised to avoid public transport, stay at home and limit visitors except for essential care services

Residents will be permitted to travel outside of Kildare, Offaly and Laois for the following reasons:

- To travel to and from work, where it is not possible to work from home.

- To attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products.

- For vital family reasons such as caring for children, ederly or vulnerable people - but excluding social visits.

- For farming purposes including food production and care for animals.

