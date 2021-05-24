Solicitors for Sunday World crime reporter issue legal notice to Facebook to provide details of social media user who threatened her child

Solicitors acting on behalf of journalist Patricia Devlin have issued a legal notice against Facebook to provide the details of an account targeting the Sunday World crime reporter.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said the firm has also written to the PSNI asking them to expedite the investigation into a social media message in which the journalist’s child was threatened.

Ms Devlin received a message earlier this month which said: “Your baby will suffer very soon from rape very nice.”

Writing on Twitter after receiving the latest message, Ms Devlin said: “This is what happens when authorities fail to pursue and hold to account vile creatures using fake accounts to make threats.

“Impunity emboldens these sickos. When did it become OK to threaten children with rape?”

Ms Devlin had received another such message in October 2019 in which a threat was made to rape her then-newborn son and was sent to the journalist’s personal Facebook account. Last year, she lodged a complaint over what she said was a PSNI failure to investigate the threat.

It was signed with the name of a neo-Nazi terror group, Combat 18, which in the past has had links to loyalist paramilitaries.

Ms Devlin told the Belfast Telegraph on Monday she has received a phone call from the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne in which he offered his support and assurances the PSNI would fully investigate this latest threat received in May. He has also offered to meet Ms Devlin in the coming weeks.

Solicitor Mr Winters said the author of the social media post needs to be investigated as a matter of priority.

It has led to a “Norwich Pharmacal Order” being issued against social media giant Facebook, a legal order with the ability to force third parties to disclose relevant data such as IP addresses. It would have the potential to reveal the real names of the users of any accounts ahead of a defamation action if pursued.

Mr Winters said he’s concerned individuals often resort to legal action “off their own bat” to try and find out the identities of perpetrators.

“It’s unfair and inequitable that victims of social media abuse criminality [have to pursue legal action], because that’s what it is, this is not just nuisance messages or [messages that are] annoying. These threats to kill her child and harm her are crimes, intimidation and assaults,” he said.

“The primary responsibility for finding out and unmasking the authors of this social media criminality lies with the police. A practice has built up where individuals resort to having to engage with Twitter or Facebook to find out who the authors are, or as is now the case having to resort to formal legal action.”

Police should do more to investigate “vile and threatening” comments, he added.

“Primary responsibilities ought to rest with the investigating agencies, not the civil courts, ie proceeding with Norwich Pharmacal notices,” he said.

Facebook and the PSNI have been asked for a response to this story.

Belfast Telegraph