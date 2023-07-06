Solicitor who danced at wedding, after telling of 'heightened anxiety' over Covid-19 while at work, wins €30k in pregnancy dismissal claim

A solicitor who told her boss she had “heightened anxiety” about working in a Co Kerry law office while pregnant, but admitted she was dancing at a wedding three days later, has won €30,000 for discriminatory dismissal.

The Workplace Relations Commission found there was a “stark” closeness in time between the complainant notifying her boss of her pregnancy and his decision to address the firm's financial position.

The firm also failed to consider alternatives to redundancy and did not actually reduce its head count with the termination, but instead recruited new staff, the WRC noted.

Orla Howe secured the compensation order under the Employment Equality Act 1998 on foot of her complaint against Co Kerry solicitor Colm Kelly, trading as HCA Law.

The Workplace Relations Commission rejected the employer’s defence that the dismissal was a genuine redundancy – noting that the law office’s headcount remained the same because another solicitor was hired when Ms Howe was let go.

However, the tribunal found that Ms Howe had failed to establish a breach of the European Pregnant Workers’ Directive by refusing to address her concerns about Covid-19 safety in the office.

At a hearing in May this year, Mr Kelly said the conveyancing work Ms Howe did had dropped off because of the Covid-19 pandemic and his firm’s annual profits had plunged from €150,000 to just €30,000.

Ms Howe told the tribunal that Mr Kelly stopped new files going to her and excluded her from meetings before putting her on notice of redundancy.

These claims were denied by the respondent but were cited as evidence pointing to a pre-determined decision by Ms Kelly’s solicitor.

“My anxiety is heightened, particularly in circumstances where I have a high-risk pregnancy,” Ms Howe told her employer in an email on August 17, 2021, submitted in evidence to a hearing in May this year.

The tribunal heard Mr Kelly went to seek the advice of his accountant in September 2021 before then placing Ms Howe on notice of a redundancy risk the same month and giving notice of termination on November 19 that year.

The August email by Ms Howe was raised in cross-examination by the respondent’s employment lawyer, David Gaffney, who asked: “You were uncertain about going to the office [but] did you attend a wedding on 20 August?”

Ms Howe said at first she knew she had been invited to two weddings that year and only attended one, but after consulting with her partner, who accompanied her at the hearing, she said she had been at a wedding on that date.

“You had no concerns about attending a wedding on 20 August [but] you had concerns about going to the office,” Mr Gaffney said.

“All the Covid guidelines would have been observed,” she replied.

“A wedding was safer than Mr Kelly’s office, working with a couple of people?” she was asked.

“I’m not saying either. I went to the wedding, I wasn’t mixing and mingling,” Ms Howe said.

“Did you dance that night?” Mr Gaffney asked.

“There was dancing, yes,” she replied.

Adjudicating officer Marie Flynn then asked the complainant directly: “Did you dance?”

“Yes,” Ms Howe said.

Mr Gaffney put it to her that the office environment would have been safer than a wedding and that it would “look odd” to write to her employer two days later raising concerns about pandemic safety.

“I have no comment on it, Mr Gaffney,” the complainant replied.

“The consultancy process, I say, was a sham. The decision was made by Mr Kelly when he heard of the pregnancy and, quote, ‘didn’t see that coming’,” said Ms Howe’s solicitor, David Pearson.

In her decision, adjudicating officer Marie Flynn wrote that having reviewed the documents, it was clear to her that Mr Kelly was “aware of his financial situation” as soon as the accounts for the financial year ending March 2021 were produced two months later.

The adjudicator wrote that it was “somewhat surprising” that Mr Kelly then waited until September that year to seek the advice of his accountant – and noted a “stark” closeness in time between his decision to address the financial position in September 2021 and Ms Howe’s email notifying him of her pregnancy in August that year.

“I am not persuaded by the respondent’s evidence that he sought to address his financial situation at that time due to his impending insurance premium payment given that the payment did not fall due until December 2021,” she wrote.

Ms Flynn noted further that Mr Kelly had failed to consider alternatives to redundancy for Ms Howe, and “did not actually reduce his head count” by terminating her employment.

“Instead, he recruited a new member of staff,” the adjudicator wrote.

“It is well established both on the European and national level that an employer must show that the dismissal was on exceptional grounds not associated with pregnancy,” Ms Flynn wrote.

She found Ms Howe had made out a prima facie case of discriminatory dismissal on the gender ground and that the reasons for dismissal cited by her employer “do not amount to exceptional circumstances”.

Upholding the discriminatory dismissal claim, Ms Flynn awarded Ms Howe €30,000 in compensation, a sum she said would be “effective, dissuasive and proportionate”.

However, she rejected the complainant’s contention that the firm was in breach of the European directive on the health and safety of pregnant and breastfeeding workers.

As Ms Howe’s evidence was that she was “never compelled to attend the office” and could work from home, Ms Flynn took the view that the failure by the firm to carry out a health and safety audit had no “material impact” on the complainant’s wellbeing.