Solicitor facing allegations of misconduct over dealings with personal injury 'claims harvesting' site

A solicitor firm is acquiring personal injury clients through a claims harvesting website, an Independent.ie investigation has found.

Our reporter filled out a "free" personal injury assessment on the website Claims.ie and was contacted by a lawyer from Ian Mallon Solicitors.

The firm is based in Newry and its principal solicitor, Ian Mallon, is currently facing allegations of misconduct by the Law Society. The Law Society alleges that Mr Mallon has an arrangement with Claims.ie, a site "whom he knew, or upon reasonable inquiry should have known" is acting in contravention of s.5 of the Solicitors (Amendment) Act 2002.

Mr Mallon denies these allegations. Despite the misconduct allegations, another solicitor in the firm continues to advise clients after their details are passed on by Claims.ie.

Solicitor Martin McPolin emailed an Independent.ie reporter saying: "We have been passed your details by Claims Ireland (claims.ie website) and we deal exclusively with Personal Injury Law. I have vast experience and have a particular interest in Road Accident cases. "Our firm's aim is simple; to ensure our clients receive maximum compensation & entitlement for their claim."

Mr McPolin told the reporter that he would organise a private medical consultation "so as our consultant can advise on the full extent of the injuries and give us a full and detailed medico-legal report. This would be at no cost to you whatsoever." Independent.ie has learned that the medical consultant is Dr Rahul Gupta, who is a registered GP in the UK but not in Ireland.

Dr Gupta, who says he specialises in orthopaedic surgery, travels down from the North to carry out medical consultations in an office on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre on the first Saturday of every month.

Mr McPolin said he usually refers clients to Dr Gupta after around three months but advised the reporter to consult with their own GP also.

Claims.ie says it will "provide you with a detailed assessment of your case, including whether the circumstances give rise to a viable claim and also the level of damages you should expect to receive." It also asks for donations as it's a "free to use service funded entirely by donations from the public."

The website has a number of addresses, including "injuriesboard.org", which the Injuries Board is currently investigating. A spokeperson told Independent.ie: "The use of websites and search terms with similar wording to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board is a matter of concern to us. We have previously raised concerns publicly about "copycat" sites or ones that could confuse consumers."

The Law Society said it could not provide comment "as the matter is still sub judice". Mr Mallon said he would not be commenting as the "matter is ongoing." In recent years, the Law Society has been trying to crack down on claims harvesting websites and a number of them have been shut down.

Claims harvesting involves gathering and selling information for potential injury claims to third parties. The President of the High Court shut down a website called www.personalinjurysolicitorsdublin.info in December. The Law Society claimed the site was operated by a man who is not a qualified solicitor and the site "appeared to solicit people making personal injuries claims."

