Solicitor demands clarity on report into CAMHS

The scandal surrounding mental-health services for children and adolescents in Co Kerry is a nationwide problem that must be acknowledged and addressed, a solicitor representing over 350 affected families has said.

The HSE apologised last week to people who had a bad experience with its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) after a damning report found the service to be “a failing system that needs a radical overhaul”.

Camhs is a specialist mental-health service providing assessment and treatment for the 2pc of young people under the age of 18 experiencing moderate or severe mental illness.

In the report, the Mental Health Commission (MHC) said Camhs needed urgent regulation due to a lack of effective corporate governance, gaps in risk management and inadequate staffing, which contributed to “inefficient and unsafe” services.

The MHC said it cannot assure parents that all children in Ireland currently have access to safe and effective mental-health services.

The review said it appears the rights of many children with mental illness in Ireland are being breached through long waiting lists, “lost” cases, lack of emergency services and lack of capacity for therapeutic interventions.

Solicitor Keith Rolls, of Coleman Legal, represents over 350 families affected by substandard levels of care by Camhs. He said the MHC audit fell short of expectations.

“The MHC needs to address the significant omissions in the report. Several of the steps undertaken by the MHC are completely inappropriate and their alleged independence needs to come under serious scrutiny,” he said.

“In the recommendations, there is no mention of the children who have been subjected to the deficits in care.

“Considering the gravity of the problem in the country and the significant shortcomings or concerns that are raised on every page of the report, the MHC deemed it appropriate to review 10pc of the files only. This is damage limitation at its finest.”

On publication of the report last week, the HSE said it knows there is “inconsistency across the country”, which must be addressed in continuous improvement plans.

It said: “We acknowledge the real concerns the report raises in areas such as service delivery, staffing and governance as well as specific concerns regarding children and young people in the care of Camhs. We are genuinely sorry for anyone who has had a bad experience of our services.”

Keith Rolls said it was an issue that the MHC reviewed only 10pc of the files.

“Questions need to be put to the MHC as to what they are doing with the remaining 90pc. Are they going to advise the HSE to apologise to all the families who have been subjected to the deficits in care?” he said.

The MHC seemed “content with assurances from the HSE that no harm was suffered” outside Co Kerry, he added.

“We act for over 350 families nationwide. I can categorically confirm, from that large number of instructions our office has received, this is absolutely not the case. We will be issuing High Court proceedings on behalf of all families who have instructed our office.”