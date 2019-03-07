Soldiers who killed people in North 'were fulfilling duty', says Bradley

Victims' families have called for the UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to resign after she said deaths at the hands of soldiers and police during the Troubles were "not crimes".

Victims' families have called for the UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to resign after she said deaths at the hands of soldiers and police during the Troubles were "not crimes".

Her comments in the House of Commons sparked anger and accusations that she was interfering with the rule of law.

Next week, prosecutors in the UK will announce whether British soldiers will face trial for the Bloody Sunday killings of 14 innocent civilians in Derry.

Ms Bradley later backtracked and returned to the Commons to say alleged wrongdoing by all should always be investigated.

Mickey McKinney, whose brother William was killed on Bloody Sunday, said: "It's very hurtful.

"She should resign right away. Is she not aware that there was an inquiry that found our people completely innocent? Was she not aware of David Cameron's apology to the people for the behaviour of the army?"

John Kelly's brother Michael was 17 when he was shot dead during the January 1972 civil rights march.

Mr Kelly told BBC Radio Ulster: "I don't believe she can represent the nationalist people of the North or anyone who lost their lives at the hands of the British army. I believe she should resign."

She claimed that more than 90pc of deaths caused during 30 years of the Troubles involved republican or loyalist paramilitaries.

Ms Bradley initially told MPs: "The fewer than 10pc that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes.

"They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way."

She later returned to the Commons, saying: "The point I was seeking to convey was that the overwhelming majority of those who served carried out their duties with courage, professionalism and integrity and within the law.

"I was not referring to any specific cases but expressing a general view.

"Of course where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated - whoever is responsible."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said she was publicly interfering with the rule of law. "No one has the right to deliberately pressure or intervene with due process," he said, adding: "She should resign."

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was due to meet Ms Bradley in London last night and seek clarification on her comments. He was expected to remind her that there are "no amnesties from prosecution" provided for in the Good Friday Agreement. He was in the city for a St Patrick's dinner at the Irish Embassy which was attended by Prince Charles.

Irish Independent