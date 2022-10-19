Society should allow room to shed tears in public, Brendan Ó Dufaigh says as he releases book on late son Ógie

Society needs to find a way to allow people to shed a tear in public, the father of Brendan ‘Ógie’’ Ó Dufaigh has said.

Brendan Ó Dufaigh has released a book on the life and death of Ógie, the former Monaghan footballer, who was tragically killed in a collision in July 2021.

Brendan Óg (19) died on the way home after representing Monaghan at U-20 level in the Ulster Championship, and the tragedy left the GAA community reeling.

Brendan has described Ómós d’Ógie as “a scrapbook” filled with as “many memories as we could fit between the two covers”.

“I would have written alone late at night when everybody else was in bed. It gave me the opportunity to shed a tear. I suppose society doesn't allow us to shed tears in public. We are all concealing tears, from our peers, our work colleagues and from children. But I think there should be some space there to shed a tear. But I think everybody should allow themselves the space to grieve,” Brendan told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Brendan admitted it has been a tough year for the family but that they were doing “okay”.

He said the support of the local community and, in particular, the GAA, saw his family through the toughest of times.

“Those initial stages, there’s almost an adrenaline there that takes you over the first period of it. And I suppose the fraternity or the camaraderie of so many people visiting the house and the help we got which is outlined in the book. But I suppose the grief becomes a more private issue and that numbness wears off and you're left with raw emotion.

“If you were to ask me how we are now, I think we're okay. We're progressing as well as I would expect. Certainly from time to time, it just hits you in waves. Almost this overwhelming momentarily, but it passes, as well.

“And I suppose in life, we as people are supposed to have the capacity to deal with what life throws at us, the ups and downs of life to be able to endure that, But I think something like the loss of a child or something different,” Brendan said.

Óige’s death has left a huge void in the family’s life but Brendan said he does not want to be defined by his son’s death and that his family “do not have a monopoly on grief”.

“I remember in the first few days you’d say to yourself, ‘why Ógie?’. After four or five days, and with all the people who came to speak with us who had been through something similar it was almost, ‘why not Ógie?’.

“So many people visited the house who have experienced similar losses through siblings or sons or daughters. Extraordinary. And some of them going back 25, 30, 35 years who still would shed a tear for their own son or daughter. So we have no monopoly over grief.

“Many people are carrying burdens. Some are more visible than others. A lot don't get any airtime like I'm getting. It can be more private. It can be a separation. It can be an addiction, all those various types of crosses that people carry but ours was maybe more obvious. It's more visible, if you like,” Brendan said.

The 300-page book is filled with stories, images and articles about Ógie to commemorate his life and mark his death. The talented footballer was also remembered with a street named in his honour this year by Monaghan council.

“Loss and sadness is the flipside of love. And the deeper the love, the deeper the sadness when you lose someone.” Brendan said.

Ómós d’Ógie is available in three stores in Monaghan; Eason’s in Monaghan town, Birdie’s in Carrickmacross and Supervalu in Castleblayney.